Sassy Drilling Buids Out Westmore Discovery With Widest Intercept To Date

SASSY DRILLING BUILDS OUT WESTMORE DISCOVERY WITH WIDEST INTERCEPT TO DATE

Sassy Resources Corporation (“Sassy” or the “Company”) (CSE: SASY) (FSE: 4E7) (OTCQB: SSYRF) is pleased to announce that final results from first-ever shallow drilling comprising 1,662 meters in six holes at the Westmore target in Northwest B.C.’s Eskay Camp confirm the discovery of a structurally controlled gold-silver-rich system with a large surface footprint, open laterally and to depth. Notably, preliminary analysis has now revealed that the Westmore intrusive (see March 17, 2021 news release) is Early Jurassic in age, aligning this grassroots discovery on the geological timeline with other significant, Jurassic-aged gold deposits in the prolific Golden Triangle.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO, commented: “Westmore advanced last year from a little-known Eskay Camp prospect with no previous systematic exploration to an intriguing early-stage drilling discovery after just several months of work, an unusual pace of development. Results to date are extremely encouraging and will help immensely in guiding our follow-up drill program this summer. We have drill tested just a fraction of the area of interest at Westmore, and not even our thickest vein identified at surface, given time limitations last fall. However, we have collected over 2,000 valuable data points, information that positions our team to now hone in on the source of the extensive high-grade mineralization sampled at surface.

“In addition, we have contracted Geotech Airborne Geophysical Surveys to carry out the first high resolution/deep penetrating VTEM survey at Westmore as soon as weather conditions allow. This state-of-the-art survey will be carried out across the entire 146 sq. km Foremore Property where there are also multiple VMS-style corridors (More Creek plus Hanging Valley) with potential for massive sulphide accumulations from near-surface to depths exceeding 300 meters.”

Latest Westmore Drill Hole Highlights:

• Drill holes WM20-003 and WM20-005 intersected multiple quartz stockwork zones including the widest mineralized interval of this initial program, 13.95 meters grading 0.68 g/t Au and 5.53 g/t Ag starting just 16.15 meters downhole (3.60 g/t Au and 22.7 g/t Ag over 1 meter near the bottom of this zone) in drill hole WM20-005;

• WM20-003 and WM20-005 confirm a >100-meter extension along strike of quartz vein hosted gold-silver mineralization sampled on surface and intersected in previously released drill holes WM20-001 and WM20-002 (including 14.20 g/t Au and 22.6 g/t Ag over 0.90 meters in WM20-002);

• WM20-005 was terminated in a zone of quartz stockwork that hosts an interval of very anomalous gold-silver mineralization from 291.90 meters to 301.50 meters, demonstrating the potential for high-grade gold-silver mineralization at depth within the Westmore system.

Mr. Ian Fraser, Sassy VP-Exploration, commented: “Ongoing interpretation of results received to date has defined a very strong Pb-Te and Bi alteration halo/signature associated with the gold-silver mineralization at Westmore. What is highly encouraging is a repeat of this alteration signature at significant drill hole depths in WM20-002 (several vein swarms below 210 meters downhole) and WM20-005 (below 220 meters downhole), indicating strong potential to intersect high-grade gold and silver mineralization along strike at these depths and very possibly below these drill hole depths.

“Galena (Pb) has been recognized to be directly associated with high-grade gold and silver intercepts on surface and in drill holes, and galena is a very significant component within these deep alteration halos. Like galena, higher levels of tellurium correspond to higher gold and silver intercepts and tellurium is significantly present within these deep alteration halos,” Mr. Fraser concluded.

Significant Drill Hole Intercepts from First-Ever Westmore Drilling

Drillhole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t)

WM20-001 9.45 16.15 6.70 0.52 0.81

Including 15.00 16.15 1.15 2.89 2.55

Including* 15.80 16.15 0.35 6.35 2.49

WM20-001 33.05 37.55 4.50 0.91 1.78

Including* 35.80 36.40 0.60 6.53 11.90

WM20-001 46.70 47.60 0.90 0.78 86.40

WM20-002 17.50 18.80 1.30 2.10 1.42

Including 17.50 18.30 0.80 3.35 2.14

WM20-002 42.70 45.00 2.30 5.61 9.07

Including* 42.70 43.60 0.90 14.20 22.60

WM20-002 132.00 135.05 3.05 1.50 4.32

Including* 134.45 135.05 0.60 7.56 13.10

WM20-002 171.50 172.65 1.15 1.04 0.62

WM20-002 250.20 255.05 4.85 0.12 1.71

Including 250.20 250.70 0.50 0.62 11.60

WM20-002 269.85 270.40 0.55 0.26 11.10

WM20-003 12.25 21.05 8.80 0.42 2.81

Including 12.70 13.20 0.50 0.67 10.70

Including 20.25 21.05 0.80 3.35 14.20

WM20-003 202.05 202.45 0.40 0.51 9.58

WM20-004 51.30 52.25 0.95 0.20 4.18

WM20-004 96.20 98.45 2.25 0.21 0.25

WM20-004 103.10 103.50 0.40 0.35 1.20

WM20-005 16.15 30.10 13.95 0.68 5.53

Including 17.15 17.65 0.50 4.38 5.48

Including 27.00 30.10 3.10 2.02 21.43

Including 27.00 27.90 0.90 2.60 44.30

Including 28.45 29.45 1.00 3.60 22.70

WM20-005 256.35 256.85 0.50 1.04 2.74

WM20-006 75.55 76.50 0.95 0.17 0.44

WM20-006 111.20 111.80 0.60 0.16 0.40

WM20-006 305.30 305.70 0.40 0.30 1.77

Notes:

WM20-001 and WM20-002 were previously released (refer to February 5, 2021 news release).

*Denotes visible gold (VG) observed in drill core.

WM20-004 was the only drill hole designed to test a vein, initially discovered in 2019, hosted within the mafic volcanic unit that sits atop the Westmore intrusive. The drill hole intersected the targeted vein approximately 40 meters below surface but failed to replicate the results as reported by 2020 follow-up surface sampling (values of 0.046 to 101 g/t Au and up to 1,510 g/t Ag over a 100-meter strike length). Additional drilling is required to outline the size, shape and dimensions of the high-grade zones or shoots within this vein.

WM20-006, completed from the same platform as WM20-004 but drilled to the southeast, intersected three zones of quartz veining/quartz stockwork within the mafic volcanic unit that were anomalous in gold-silver, and zones of quartz stockwork within the Westmore intrusive anomalous in Au, Ag, Pb, Te and Bi, suggesting potential for higher grade gold-silver within these zones.

