Fresh New Spoken Word Competition “LIFT EVERY VOICE” Call For Entries by Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center

Lift Every Voice Lift Every Voice 2021

Lead by the vibrant younger BHERC members, this new “Signature” program elevates the voices of extraordinary writers and spoken word artists around the globe.

Spoken word artists, poets, and creative writers bring words to life with poetic agility, visual acuity, and agitated vocal percussion; The voice of the people. We are looking for those voices.” — Sandra J. Evers-Manly, President & Founder BHERC

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) along with the capable hands of its NextGen members, with pride and great excitement, announces a Call For Entries for the inaugural BHERC “Lift Every Voice” (LEV) program. This fresh and new Written and Spoken Word Competition introduces a modern pathway for expressions of the “Spoken Word” artistic medium to increase its visibility on the world stage. Beginning April 2, 2021, thru April 23, 2021, 11 PM PDT, anyone who is age 16 and above is eligible to submit. Spoken word artists, poets, creative writers, and all who desires to share their ability to tell stories; to analyze the world or situations decisively and creatively with their words; those who want to offer that knowledge in a way that is available to large and diverse audiences are encouraged to apply at www.BHERC.TV.

About the Competition

An original creation of BHERC, “Lift Every Voice” (LEV) is managed by member Robert McCune and is an important opportunity to create recognition for poets and spoken word artists, especially the younger generation. With the intent to tap into the power of words and ideas, and to engage and nurture a younger generation, LEV intends to create a bridge to understanding the issues -- both legacy and contemporary -- that many people face today. “‘Lift Every Voice’ is an opportunity for writers and performers to speak for themselves, their families, and the world they live in. Considering the impact of the current climate of the world, and how it has proven to be debilitating, frustrating, resulting in tragedy for so many, this show provides a platform highlighting an area of artistry that is often overlooked.” stated Robert McCune, LEV Program Director. This program also allows BHERC LEV to call out across the globe in search of talented spoken word artists who are ready to let their words be heard. BHERC wants them to be seen and heard and all forms of prose are accepted. However, what makes this program “fresh” and “next level” is the addition of the online, character-driven, multi-episode competition.

What is Different About This Competition

• Character-driven, this multi-episode competition

• (10) Finalist selected to compete for cash prizes

• Finalists/creative writers meet several challenges each week

• Finalists are asked to provide new original works with each challenge.

• They must perform original works for all challenges.

• Eliminations will take place weekly

Eligibility/Requirements

• Contestants must be age 16 and up, (minors will need parental permission)

• 3 original or newly written works, (different subject and style)

Judging Criteria

• Contestants will be judged for the following: Originality, Creativity, Performance, Presence and

Connectivity.

Timeline

• April 23rd application deadline for 1st phase (100 contestants will be chosen)

• April 30th phase 2 contestants Announced (submit a 60-second video performing a submitted work)

• May 14th Final (10) contestants announced

About the Program Director

Robert McCune is a Spoken Word Artist who believes that having such a gift is equivalent to having a “superpower”. He is a passionate believer that your voice, your thoughts, and your ideas can and do help people. Most of all, he believes that writers are needed to create narratives for the world in ways where love always wins. Born and raised in Pittsburg California, Robert now resides in Oakland, California. He attended Holy Names University, where I received a degree in behavioral psychology. He is a proud husband, father, writer, critical thinker, and basketball coach.

The competition will span ten weeks, in which finalists will compete in different writing and performance challenges each week. Eliminations will take place weekly, where only the top-scoring will move on towards the cash prizes.

During the competition, contestants will be judged on their written works, the performance of those works, and how well their works encompassed their challenges for that week. “‘Lift Every Voice’ puts the voicings of many stories of joy and sadness, survival, healing, and triumph across the globe front and center. No one can tell these stories with more poetic agility, visual acuity, and agitated vocal percussion than spoken word artists, poets, and creative writers. They are the voice of the people. The voice of humanity!” elated Sandra J. Evers-Manly, President and Founder of BHERC. Each week Judges will mentor the contestants and go through their creative process, share a bit about the finalists and how they are handling the competition. Contestants will be expected to give testimonials, embrace competition contrary to their fellow writers, and try to gain as much exposure as possible.

BHERC believes in the promise and power of youth and young people and has invested in their power to bring about change thru the support of programs that include the Youth Diversity Film Festival, Fight Back with Film, the Artistry in Motion animation program, and mentoring workshops and panels with entertainment industry executives. BHERC also provides scholarships and grants assistance to college students and emerging artists. “Lift Every Voice” is a natural and evolutionary addition to the family of programs that serve to empower the youth of today.

The BHERC “Lift Every Voice” Call For Entries, opens Friday, April 2, thru Friday, April 23rd, 2021 11 PM (PDT) at www.BHERC.TV. Apply today! For additional information about all BHERC programs log on to www.BHERC.org or call 310 284-3170

#BHERCLiftEveryVoice І #BHERCLIFT І #BHERCLEVCOMP І #BHERCCOMP