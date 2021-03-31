Hoyer Statement on President Biden's American Jobs Plan

“For more than ten years, I have been leading an effort in Congress to boost the creation of good jobs and economic opportunities through investments in education and skills training, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure: Make It In America. The American Jobs Plan announced today by President Biden will achieve the infrastructure goals House Democrats have been championing for so long. Many of the ideas that formed our Make It In America agenda are included in this new plan, which takes the next step in the President’s effort to build back better from the economic crisis caused by this pandemic. The President’s proposal will meet the needs of this moment by making major investments in more than just roads, bridges, and rail. By investing in broadband access, building climate-resilient infrastructure, and developing a more resilient electrical grid, the American Jobs Plan will transform our nation and grow our economy, while addressing growing racial disparities in economic opportunity and access. The American Job Plan’s tax reforms will help pay for these critical investments by ensuring that our tax code is fairer and rewards work over wealth.

“America has ignored its crumbling infrastructure for too long. It is time for the partisanship that stood in the way of infrastructure projects to end, and I hope that Democrats and Republicans can find common ground on an issue that both parties have cited as a major priority and that the American people broadly support. If we are to raise our economic competitiveness and get ahead of our rivals for global economic leadership in the twenty-first century, we must make major strides in repairing and upgrading our infrastructure.

“I am proud to support the President’s plan and look forward to working with my colleagues in both parties to move it through the House. The time to get serious on infrastructure is now, and we cannot wait any longer to build our nation back better. We ought to tackle this challenge so we can help more of our people Make It In America.”