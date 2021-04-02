One of the First Americans Who Contracted COVID-19, Loses Most Fingers and Toes – “I’m the Luckiest Person Alive!”

Gregg Garfield after having his fingers and toes amputated A Podcast The Tells the Stories of Underdogs That have Found Success Gregg Garfield near death due to Covid-19

“Gregg Garfield, speaks on losing most his fingers and toes, having a 1% chance to live and being Patient Zero”.

I am happier now than ever because all these things that happened to me are just a matter of mindset. Yes, losing my fingers and toes sucks but life is a challenge, and I am ready for this one.” — Gregg Garfield

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the vaccines start to roll out Gregg Garfield asks for people to not let their foot off the gas when it comes to protecting themselves against Covid-19.Garfield spoke on the Long Shot Leaders Podcast about contracting the virus in Italy while skiing, given a 1% chance to live, being put in a coma for 64 days, and losing most of his fingers and toes.“Long Shot Leaders” Podcast featuring successful people that overcame large obstacles to find success in one-way shape or form interviewed Gregg about his long-shot story. But Gregg is not a stranger to overcoming the odds. He also shared his story of how he beat the odds and survived an avalanche in 2006.During a recent interview, Garfield says, “I am happier now than ever because all these things that happened to me are just a matter of mindset. Yes, losing my fingers and toes sucks but life is a challenge, and I am ready for this one.”Garfield goes on to say, “I want to help people through my story.” Gregg’s story and interview are on the Long Shot Leaders Podcast website.”“Long Shot Leaders,” tells the stories and secrets of leaders, Innovators, entrepreneurs, and various high achievers. They explore their struggles, shortcomings, challenges, and setbacks that ultimately lead to growth and betterment. Hosted by Michael Stein. Stein is an Entrepreneur, actor, filmmaker, and stand-up comedian.Here are some of the initial guests:• Sean Spector: Co-Founder of Gamefly• Carl Gottlieb: The Writer of JAWS, The Jerk, and Caveman.• Bruce Vilanch: Comedy Writer, Songwriter, and Actor.• Jeff Arch: Writer “Sleepless in Seattle”.• Erica Anenberg: Jewelry Designer Pioneer, Entrepreneur.• Ben Lesser: Holocaust Survivor, Best Selling Author.• Stipe Miocic: 6x Reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion.Stein urges all Podcast Listeners to visit the Long Shot Leaders website and sign-up for the email newsletter of upcoming weekly episodes. He looks forward to sharing many stories of “Long Shots” who have overcome large obstacles and found success.For complete information, visit: https://longshotleaders.com/

