When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 31, 2021 FDA Publish Date: March 31, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to undeclared hazelnut Company Name: Rise Baking Company LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Harris Teeter, Dawn Food Products Product Description: Product Description Cookies and Cream Cake, Vanilla Bean Waterfall Cake

Company Announcement

Rise Baking Company of York, PA is recalling its Harris Teeter Brand 8” 3-layer Cookies and Creme Cake and Dawn Food Products Brand 7” 2-layer Vanilla Bean Waterfall Cake due to incorrect allergen labeling on the product. The product label does not list Hazelnut, and Hazelnuts are present in the product. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Hazelnuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The recalled cakes were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

Cookies and Creme Cake is sold in a 48 oz, clear plastic package.

The affected cakes are marked on the top with the following lot numbers:

Y0356 2 1001686863 YOR 1007 1 1001718406 YOR 1034 1 1001755913 YOR 1034 1 1001755914 YOR 1035 1 1001755914

Retail stores place Use By Date on the package.

Vanilla Bean Waterfall Cake is sold in a 35 oz, clear plastic package.

The affected cakes are marked on the top with the following lot numbers:

Y0189 1 1001552111 Y0230 1 1001586399

Retail stores place Use By Date on the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered the cakes were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Hazelnuts. Subsequent investigation indicates a change in raw material under previous production ownership that was not introduced into the company’s ingredient review process.

Production of these cakes has been suspended until further notice to ensure the issue is properly resolved.

Consumers who have purchased these cakes are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Ken McCloud, Senior Director of Quality Assurance at 715- 426-2090. Call between 8 AM – 4 PM CDT.