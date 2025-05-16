When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 16, 2025 FDA Publish Date: May 16, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Allergen – Peanut Company Name: South Asian Foods Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Family Pack Vegetable Singara

South Asian Food Inc. of Maspeth, NY, is recalling its 1875g packages of Bengal King Family Pack Vegetable Singara because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Bengal King Family Pack Vegetable Singara was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

The product comes in a white paper, labeled with - Bengal King Family Pack Vegetable Singara”- 1875g in black, green and blue lettering on the front, Lot # 007, UPC Number # 1824448372340 and expiration date of 06/10/2026 printed on back of the package.

No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a peanut-containing ingredient was included in the product without being declared on the label. A subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by unintentional human error in the packaging processes.

Production of the product has been suspended while the company and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) work to ensure that the issue has been fully corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 1875g packages of Bengal King Family Pack Vegetable Singara are urged not to consume them and to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact South Asian Food Inc. at 718-894-2507 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.