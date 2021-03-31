Parkinson's Education: Free Webinar Series
Wisconsin Parkinson Association is offering a free webinar series for people with Parkinson's.BROOKFIELD, WISCONSIN, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkinson disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the US. Over 1 million people have Parkinson’s – more than MS, ALS, and Muscular Dystrophy combined – and in Wisconsin, over 20,000 people live with Parkinson’s.
April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and Wisconsin Parkinson Association is sharing crucial education and resources for people who have Parkinson’s, as well as their loved ones.
“Wisconsin Parkinson Association hosts education programs in-person and online throughout the year,” said Gary Garland, executive director for Wisconsin Parkinson Association. “Even if you can’t physically travel to participate, we can bring the education right to your living room.”
This free education includes a webinar series for people who are recently diagnosed with the disease. April 12-16 from noon until 1:00pm each day, Wisconsin Parkinson Association will be hosting a webinar on life with Parkinson’s. Topics will include symptoms and how Parkinson’s is diagnosed, treatment options, mental health issues, and the importance of exercise.
“These programs can really provide a lifeline for someone who just received a Parkinson’s diagnosis,” said Garland. “It’s important for them to know that they are not alone, and this disease is not a death sentence."
The primary symptoms of Parkinson disease are resting tremor, muscle rigidity, slowness of movement, and postural instability. Patients may also experience problems with swallowing, smaller handwriting, constipation, soft or slow speech, stooped posture, depression, and anxiety.
While some patients know where to turn or how to find resources to help them deal with their new diagnosis, many people find themselves feeling alone, hopeless, and without support. Now more than ever, it is crucial for patients and caregivers to stay connected to their peers, find relief from their symptoms, and educate themselves.
To register for the free webinar series, or to find more resources about Parkinson’s, visit wiparksinon.org or call 414-312-6990.
About Wisconsin Parkinson Association
Wisconsin Parkinson Association provides hope, community, support, and resources for people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones. Founded in 1984 as an independent 501c3, WPA conducts local and regional education programs about Parkinson disease and provides literature, education materials, and a speaker’s bureau. WPA coordinates community support groups throughout Wisconsin and the surrounding states that assist people with Parkinson disease and their caregivers and families. Visit wiparkinson.org for a list of over 200 support and exercise groups as well as information about services available to those living with Parkinson disease.
