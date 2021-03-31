Parkinson's Education: Free Webinar Series

Wisconsin Parkinson Association provides hope, community, support, and resources for people with Parkinson disease and their loved ones. Learn more at wiparkinson.org.

Paul & Diana Beder live in Waupun, WI. When COVID hit and it wasn't safe for Paul to attend classes at his local gym, they joined Wisconsin Parkinson Association's free classes on Facebook Live and Zoom 3 times each week. Exercise is the only way to slow