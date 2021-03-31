Connecticut Law Firm Launches Bi-weekly Webinar Series Designed to help listeners focus on rarely-discussed legal topics
Designed to help listeners focus on rarely-discussed legal topics
Law firm Kahan Kerensky Capossela, LLP, also known as KKC Law, as a part of their ongoing mission to provide a top-notch client experience, is launching a bi-weekly webinar series starting this April. The goal of the new series is to help their clients and community learn about certain legal topics and conversations that may not come into discussion a lot, but can still be very important. The first four webinars have already been scheduled and will cover the following topics:
April 7th: With National Pet Day coming soon (April 11th), KKC Law attorney Allison Poirier will be hosting a webinar covering Pet Trusts. This is an important topic that many pet owners may neglect in their estate planning. Points to be discussed include:
● How to choose a caregiver for your pets when you are gone
● How to leave money behind for pet care, as well as how much money you should leave and what instructions you need to provide
● How to make the decision whether or not you need to establish a trust or can leave the money directly with the chosen caregiver
A short Q&A will be held after the webinar’s conclusion.
April 21st: KKC Law attorney Michael Kopsick will host a webinar on Cybersecurity Insurance Coverage. With the world becoming more digital than ever, many business owners still don’t have the necessary coverage to protect their company assets in the event of a computer crime or cybersecurity breach. The webinar will cover:
● The types of coverage available for cybersecurity insurance
● The steps that business owners need to take if they need to file a claim
May 5: KKC Law Attorney William Dakin will discuss when to think about long-term care planning.
Many people wait too long before considering planning. Others wait too long before beginning to explore government assistance options and related application. Learn what you need to consider and when.
May 17: KKC Law Attorney Stephen Sutton will discuss Elder Law
To register for any of these webinars, visit the link: https://www.kkc-law.com/webinar-series.
While topics haven’t been confirmed for future webinars yet, KKC Law has confirmed that this webinar series is planned to go on through the month of June.
About Kahan Kerensky Capossela, LLP, (KKC Law): KKC Law is a Connecticut-based legal practice that has been serving individuals and organizations for over 55 years. They support a wide variety of legal needs, from elder law to wills and probate to personal injury cases to residential/commercial real estate law, and many more.
