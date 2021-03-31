The Award-Winning Writers of the Future Discussion Forum Has a New Look
The award-winning Writers of the Future Discussion Forum makes it even easier for budding talent to become professional writers and artists.
It’s a fact that two winners a year on average come from the Writers of the Future Forum. It’s because iron shapes iron, and the best join the Forum to train.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers & Illustrators of the Future Contest Director announced that the Writers of the Future Forum has a new look. “When Writers of the Future won the Critter’s Award for the Best Writers' Discussion Forum, we wanted to thank everyone who voted for us and all the members who have used it over the years,” stated Joni Labaqui, Contest Director. “So we decided to upgrade our Forum.”
— Wulf Moon, Forum Moderator
The Writers & Illustrators of the Future Forum consists of 12 individual forums, ranging from “About the Forum ─ Start Here,” to “The Contest,” “Quarterly Results,” “Publishing: The Business,” “Art & Illustration,” and even special members-only “...and the Kitchen Sink.” With the new Forum, members can quickly move to the blog, podcast, and newsroom on the WritersoftheFuture.com homepage. Plus, anyone signed up for the Online Writers of the Future Workshop automatically has access to the Forum where a new “Writers of the Future Workshop” forum has been created so they can share questions, story ideas, and make new writer friends.
Participation is encouraged in the Writers of the Future Forum with an ascending level of badges earned based on the number of posts created.
The Writers of the Future Forum was created 13 years ago to assist amateur writers in becoming a professional writer and has been a stable resource for aspiring writers since. Wulf Moon, Forum Moderator, noted, “It’s a fact that two winners a year on average come from the Writers of the Future Forum. It’s because iron shapes iron, and the best join the Forum to train.”
Find the discussion forum at www.WritersoftheFuture.com/forum. You must register to post and participate, but anyone is otherwise free to view the Forum. It is open to everyone. The “About the Forum ─ Start Here” provides the simple rules to follow to ensure all have a good experience, including the Anti-Harassment Policy, which Writers & Illustrators of the Future takes very seriously. It begins, “The Writers & Illustrators of the Future Contests are committed to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all participants in both Contests which includes this Forum as well as any other activities, meetings, or events associated with the Contests.”
L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The over 500 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
