How to Prepare for the Next Pandemic?
FONTANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While there are COVID-19 vaccines being distributed and administered in the United States and other countries, the pandemic is not quite over. Additionally, we are still not safe from other contagious diseases that may emerge. Public health departments, hospitals and medical staff should be ready for the next contagious disease that can strike.
Dr. Mark Comunale, M.D. Head of Anesthesiology at Arrowhead Medical Regional Center, Colton, California
Trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been a challenge, but fortunately Dr. Mark Comunale, M.D., Head of Anesthesiology at Arrowhead Medical Regional Center, Colton, California has developed a medical device that can help prevent the spread of contagious diseases and protects patients, front line workers and their families.
This medical device is PITU (Patient Isolation & Transportation Unit). PITU is a FDA EUA approved fully enclosed negative pressure isolation unit used to transport, house and isolate anyone who has contracted a contagious disease like COVID-19.
PITU is a valuable resource for medical facilities, as it protects anyone from becoming exposed to a contagious disease by immediately isolating a symptomatic patient upon arrival at the medical facility's door. PITUs medical grade clear vinyl enclosure acts as a protective barrier, while the negative pressure motors and filtration maintain the contagion inside, ensuring the safety of medical staff. Medical staff are also able to treat the patient using the 10 sealed glove portals attached to the enclosure without jeopardizing their health.
PITU brings solutions to the medical field when battling against a deadly disease such as COVID-19.
