FWC: Manatees are on the move! Go slow, look out below

Photos and video available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/myfwcmedia/sets/72157628704598841/with/6899578280/

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding anyone on the water to slow down and look out for manatees while boating in Florida this spring. As water temperatures warm, manatees naturally disperse from their winter habitats, traveling to other areas of the state and beyond.

Manatees are leaving their winter refuges and are more likely to be in rivers, canals and nearshore waters. Florida boaters are also enjoying the season, so it is crucial to stay alert and avoid manatees while traveling through Florida’s waterways.

“This year, especially along the east coast, it is critical that people watch for manatees when on the water,” said Ron Mezich, Imperiled Species Management section leader. “With warmer weather, manatees will begin to disperse into open water, heading to a variety of coastal and freshwater habitats containing more ample food sources.”

From April 1 through Nov. 15, seasonal manatee zones require boaters to slow down in certain areas to prevent manatees in their summer habitats from being injured or killed by motorboats or personal watercrafts. Boat strikes continue to be a major threat to Florida manatees. In 2020, FWC and partners rescued 29 manatees injured from watercraft collisions, and more died because of watercraft impacts. FWC law enforcement officers are on patrol in state waters to inform boaters of the seasonal manatee speed zones and take appropriate enforcement actions. Boaters are reminded to abide by the regulatory signs they see on the water.

Manatees can be difficult to detect when they are underwater, so it is important for operators of boats and personal watercrafts to be vigilant. You can help protect manatees by following these simple guidelines:

Wear polarized sunglasses to help spot manatees.

Avoid boating in shallow areas to prevent damaging seagrass and to avoid resting and grazing manatees.

Look for large circles on the water, also known as manatee footprints, indicating the presence of a manatee below.

Look for a snout sticking up out of the water.

Follow posted manatee zones while boating.

Physically helping a stranded manatee may cause it more harm. Instead, report injured, distressed, sick or dead manatees to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or by dialing #FWC or *FWC on a cellphone so trained responders can assist.

Resources for boaters, educators and other interested members of the public are available at MyFWC.com/Manatee. What should you do if you see a manatee? The Viewing Guidelines page provides helpful tips on respectfully viewing manatees, additional guidelines for boat and personal watercraft operators, and information on what you can do to help these amazing aquatic mammals.

Are you interested in supporting the FWC’s manatee research, rescue and management efforts? You can purchase a Florida manatee license plate, or donate $5 to receive a collectable FWC manatee decal. Both are available from your local Tax Collector’s office.

Spring is an active time for many of Florida’s wildlife species. For more information on wildlife in Spring, visit MyFWC.com/News and click on “Spring Wildlife News.”