Statement from Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea on Nomination of Sabina Matos as Lt. Governor
"I congratulate Providence City Council President Sabina Matos on her nomination as Rhode Island's next Lieutenant Governor. Over the last 11 years, she has served the residents of Olneyville well. I am confident she will bring that dedication to her new role. As a fellow woman of color, I celebrate this historic moment for Rhode Island. I look forward to working with her in this new role as we continue moving our great state forward."
-Nellie M. Gorbea
###
Comunicado de la Secretaria de Estado Nellie Gorbea sobre el nombramiento de Sabina Matos como Vicegobernadora
"Felicito a la Presidenta del Consejo Municipal de Providence, Sabina Matos, por su nominación como la próxima Vicegobernadora de Rhode Island. Durante los últimos 11 años, ella ha servido bien a los residentes de Olneyville. Estoy segura de que aportará esa dedicación a su nuevo cargo. Como mujer de color, celebro este momento histórico para Rhode Island. Espero trabajar con ella en este nuevo cargo para que nuestro gran estado siga avanzando".
-Nellie M. Gorbea
###