CARI.net and SSO Announce Technology Security Partnership

Partnership links two top local technology providers to provide suite of Cybersecurity and Compliance services along with world-class hosting.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

CARI.net has partnered with Secure, Smart Office (SSO) to offer a full suite of cybersecurity and compliance services to clients in their world-class data centers.

Collaboration between both companies began in 2017; in support of a mutual client’s specific security, compliance and cloud infrastructure requirements. From working on that project, both sides recognized how the combined skills of both organizations could provide clients with an overall more secure, compliant cloud solution.

Partnership services are now publicly available. All CARI.net clients benefit with direct access to SSO’s expertise, capabilities, commitment to customer ‘delightedness’, along with their suite of security and compliance solutions. Existing clients will be contacted individually.

“Of everything I’ve seen in my 20 years at CARI.net, no risk is greater than a client’s need for proper security. Working with Secure Smart Office was an eye-opener. This is something clients need more than they realize. Add to that, the detail and care Secure Smart Office has for their clients, we knew this was a good match. We’re very excited about the solutions now available to our clients!”

– Daniel McMillen, President of CARI.net.

“The cyber risk organizations face has never been greater, from both adversaries and regulations. As CARI.net clients have Internet facing servers and services, they are front and center to all these risks. We are very excited to deploy SSO’s strong set of world-class security services and expertise available to help secure CARI.net clients. When they work with CARI.net to bring SSO on board, they will no longer have to rely on “hoping for the best” when it comes to protecting their business-critical data.”

– Rusty Sailors, CEO of Secure, Smart Office

ABOUT CARI.NET

We built our own data centers in San Diego, brought in the fastest fiber money could buy, and designed a customer service platform to systemize the delivery of your service better to you. Word got out and we grew, faster and faster, and we added services based on your demand. In came colocation cabinets and the latest Intel servers running any flavor of Linux and Microsoft Windows available. Backups and monitoring and virtualization and storage and every other service you could think of was built in to our growing list of offerings at a quality we could stand behind. And data centers were added – 7, to be exact – because you saw our desire to help you and your business Internet better.

“CARI.net is a service provider that renders IT invisible through software automation.”

ABOUT SECURE SMART OFFICE

SSO was built for the modern, distributed workforce of today - Scalable, easy to use in office and mobile remote worker solutions. Whether your company is designed to work in a traditional office space, full remote, or a hybrid of both, we know how to the best secured-IT configuration for your needs.

Leveraging decades of advanced research and development and intense operational experience in US DoD and Intelligence systems, SSO team members have focused for the last four years to develop and deploy secure solutions for small and medium sized businesses in the commercial market. The SSO team is dedicated to innovative solutions that provide visibility, analytics and security for network embedded devices. We have been working hard in the community for years researching, educating and guiding industry to take the cyber threat seriously. To learn more about Secure Smart Office, please visit https://www.ssowow.com/.

