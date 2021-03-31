5th Annual Expo for Entrepreneurs

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wright Life presents the 5th Annual Entrepreneur Expo on Monday May 24, 2021 and Tuesday May 25, 2021 at Nourish Wellness Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The two-day expo features six speakers teaching in-dept workshops on building a successful business along with a dozen businesses offering brand experiences to expo attendees. Attendees will also experience a live Podcast recording, Gold Farewell Dinner and themed networking opportunities.

The Wright Life (formally Divas in Business) is a business and babies brand offering coaching and services to expand business operations while raising a family. The brand name was changed to accommodate the brands founder new role and entrepreneur, wife and mother of two.

The 5th Annual Entrepreneur Expo is produced by The Wright Life, Celebrity Style Events and Abba Music Group.

For more information on the 5th Annual Entrepreneur Expo including schedule and etc.... please visit our website; www.ItsTheWrightLife.com for all other media inquiring including interviews, press passes and images please contact Trish Wright at 614.354.4166 or Info@CelebrityStyleEvent.com

Trish Wright
The Wright Life
+1 614-354-4166
info@celebritystyleevent.com
