BEACH ENCLAVE VILLA SALES REMAIN STRONG DURING PANDEMIC
Privacy, exclusivity and five-star resort services in the Turks & Caicos are the ideal remedy for lockdown fatigue
The Turks & Caicos luxury segment is seeing an increase in visitation over last year, exemplifying just how much interest there is in the destination.”PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier luxury real estate developer and hospitality operator Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos is reporting strong sales and increased interest in its private villas and residences. Beach Enclave sold $65 million of real estate since the beginning of the pandemic, including sell-out projects at Beach Enclave Grace Bay and Beach Enclave Long Bay Phase 2 in 2020; and in 2021, year-to-date, the company has already exceeded the total volume of sales from 2020.
— Beach Enclave Founder and CEO Vasco Borges.
Beach Enclave has been the leader in villa sales above $3 million in the Turks & Caicos Islands for the past four consecutive years. Every project to date has sold out within 24 months of land acquisition. In 2020, Beach Enclave sold 10 villas and condominiums at an average price point of $3 million. In the first two months of 2021, the developer sold six villas at an average price point of over $5 million, thus greatly outpacing the prior year. Since its founding in 2013, the company has successfully completed three developments across Providenciales and has three other projects currently underway.
“During this time of continued uncertainty and stress, we know that many families are looking for easily accessible, secluded, safe retreats from urban areas and their primary homes,” said Beach Enclave Founder and CEO Vasco Borges. “In general, the Turks & Caicos luxury segment is seeing an increase in visitation over last year, exemplifying just how much interest there is in the destination. This is an added benefit for owners as the villas go into rental inventory when not in use, generating additional income.”
Beach Enclave is a fully integrated investor, developer, brand and manager of luxury villa resorts in oceanfront beach enclaves. Its exclusive lifestyle concept combines the best of both worlds, allowing owners and guests to enjoy the space, seclusion and conveniences of a private home, enhanced by the personalized services and amenities of a luxury five‐star resort.
ABOUT BEACH ENCLAVE
Beach Enclave redefines beachfront luxury living in the Turks & Caicos Islands through its three unique locations, all strategically positioned in private enclaves on the islands’ most beautiful beaches. Each beachfront location showcases breathtaking ocean views and enjoys the island’s gentle trade winds. Beach Enclave North Shore debuted in November 2016 with a combination of six beachfront and three ocean view villas. Beach Enclave Long Bay opened for rentals in November 2018 and offers an intimate collection of five beachfront villas. Beach Enclave Grace Bay broke ground in February 2018 and opened this winter with nine new villas. The resort is the first opening on the world’s #1 Grace Bay Beach in the past decade. For additional information, visit BeachEnclave.com.
