When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 30, 2021 FDA Publish Date: March 31, 2021 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Vardenafil Company Name: Ummzy LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Thumbs Up 7, Shogun, Krazy Night Product Description: Product Description Dietary Supplement for male sexual enhancement

Company Announcement

Palisades Park, NJ, Ummzy LLC is voluntarily recalling all lots of Thumbs up 7 Red 70K, Shogun-X 15000mg, and Krazy Night capsules to consumer level. FDA analysis has found the product to contain undeclared tadalafil sildenafil & Vardenafil. Tadalafil, Sildenafil & Vardenafil are ingredients known as phosphodiesterase (PD-5) inhibitors found in FDA approved products for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction.The presence of Tadalafil Sldenafil & Vardenafilin Thumbs up 7 Red 70K, Shogun-X 15000mg, and Krazy Night capsules makes them unapproved new drugs for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore subject to recall.

Consumers with underlying medical issues who take Thumbs up 7 Red 70K, Shogun-X 15000mg, and Krazy Night capsules with undeclared Tadalafil Sildenafil & Vardenafil may experience serious health risks. For example, PDE-5 inhibitors may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels that may be life-threatening. Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease often take nitrates. To date, Ummzy LLChas not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

This tainted product is marketed as a dietary supplement for male sexual enhancement and is packaged in blister foil sheets in a box containing 10 capsules. The affected lot numbers of Thumbs up 7 Red 70K, Shogun-X 15000mg, and Krazy Night includes all lots. Thumbs up 7 Red 70K, Shogun-X 15000mg, and Krazy Night was distributed nationwide in the USA via internet and fulfilled by amazon at www.amazon.com.On December 17, 2020, FDA issued a press release that warned consumers to avoid certain products found on Amazon, eBay and other retailers due to hidden and potentially dangerous drug ingredients. It also encouraged online marketplaces to ensure these products are not sold on their platforms.

Ummzy LLC is notifying its customers by this press announcement and via e-mail of this recall. Consumers that have Thumbs up 7 Red 70K, Shogun-X 15000mg, and Krazy Night, which is being recalled should stop using and destroy them. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Ummzy LLC by phone at 201-416-9325 Monday to Friday from 9AM to 5PM or e-mail ysknabe75@gmail.com.For more information, please visit www.ummzyllc.com. Consumers should contact their physicians or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.