Cole Crawford Re-elected to the LF Edge Governing Board for a 3rd Term

CEO of Vapor IO continues to serve on The LF Edge Governing Board, helping to accelerate edge computing through standardizing around open source efforts

AUSTIN, TX, US, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUSTIN, Texas – March 31, 2021 – Vapor IO, creators of the Kinetic Edge™ platform, the world’s fastest growing platform for edge co-location, exchange and networking services, announced today that Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO, will continue to serve on the Linux Foundation’s LF Edge project as a General Member Board Representative for a third term. LF Edge is an umbrella organization within The Linux Foundation working to establish open, interoperable frameworks for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud or operating system. Crawford and Vapor IO will continue to participate and contribute to the LF Edge projects in a leadership capacity, most notably contributing to the Open Glossary of Edge Computing and the annual industry report State of the Edge.

Crawford was a founding member of the LF Edge and first elected to the LF Edge Governing Board in 2019, as a founding General Board Member.

“The Linux Foundation continues to demonstrate the power of industry collaboration; their open source governance model is standardizing deployments in edge computing, which helps accelerate our industry.” said Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO. “As companies worldwide re-prioritize their digital transformation efforts to account for a COVID-19 and a post-pandemic business world, demand for edge infrastructure continues to explode. I’m thrilled to continue serving the community in this fast-paced environment.”

Accelerating Standards for Edge Computing

LF Edge organizes complementary edge computing projects and helps them speed up industry adoption through collaboration. LF Edge has grown its number of anchor projects to include: Akraino, Baetyl, EdgeX Foundry, Fledge, Home Edge, Open Horizon, Project EVE, and Secure Device Onboard) Akraino Edge Stack, EdgeX Foundry, the Open Glossary of Edge Computing, the Home Edge Project, Project EVE and the State of the Edge Industry Report. Vapor IO, as founding member of LF Edge and continues to be a lead contributor to the Open Glossary of Edge Computing and the State of the Edge. Cole is a strong open source advocate and believes The LF Edge framework of projects will help organizations build edge applications more quickly and with more interoperability.

“We are thrilled Cole Crawford will continue his 3rd term of leadership as part of the LF Edge Governing Board,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "Together we are establishing a unified open source framework for the edge, and Cole’s background and work at Vapor IO makes him a valued ally of the open source community.”

About Vapor IO

Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge networking, co-location and exchange platform at the edge of the wireless and wireline networks. Serving the world’s largest carriers, operators, cloud providers, web-scale companies and other innovative enterprises, the company’s Kinetic Edge® platform combines multi-tenant co-location with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking. The Kinetic Edge platform offers the most flexible, highly distributed infrastructure for delivering modern, low-latency applications, and the company has deployed its Kinetic Edge in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Pittsburgh. The company is on-track to deploy its Kinetic Edge platform in 36 U.S. markets over the next two years. Follow @VaporIO on Twitter.

Vapor, Kinetic Edge and Kinetic Edge Exchange are trademarks of Vapor IO all rights reserved.

