The Hard Truth: Delta 8 Sales Needed to Work Through a Million Lbs of Oversupply

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The March edition of the PanXchange®: Hemp Benchmarks and Analysis was released today and is accessible to subscribers on the PanXchange website. In addition to its usual suite of 12 benchmark prices covering the cannabinoid market, fiber, and hemp grain, the report discusses shocking follow-up numbers to our December report that discussed 2020 supply, demand, and deal flow in depth.

Today, the PanXchange team has found that over millions of pounds of oversupply have accrued since the 2019 crop and has left the hemp industry itching for a way out. PanXchange took apart the data to learn exactly how many kilograms of Delta 8 products would need to be sold to get rid of this oversupply. Unlock your exclusive content by subscribing here!

Julie Lerner, PanXchange’s CEO and Founder, explains, “It’s not the news that people want to hear, but it’s important to quantify the amount of oversupply in cannabinoids and how long it will take us to work through it. I’m proud of the PanXchange team for providing the industry with the most accurate benchmarks and timely fundamental analysis.”

Those following PanXchange’s progress in US hemp may remember that in December, the company released its second annual report that issued cannabinoid (CBD) market demand estimates by volume of hemp instead of an addressable market value based on retail consumer product prices. The historical report is accessible on the website to subscribers and also included:

- PanXchange hemp production estimates by sector compared with FSA

- Charlotte’s Web market share and what their financial statements reveal

- The extent of the 2019 & 2020 oversupply and where inventory is building as a result

- Processing capacity, which was a completely elusive topic in 2019

- Effects of COVID on overall demand compared with marijuana sales

- What it all means for 2021 prices

In addition, each monthly PanXchange Hemp®: Benchmarks & Analysis report includes 12 benchmark prices, including True hemp and hemp grain, price indications on smokeable flower and other specialty hemp strains, updates on legislation, plantings, growing conditions, and many other aspects affecting physical deal flow and prices.

About PanXchange:

PanXchange is a market structure solution for physical commodities that feed and fuel the world. Centered around its institutional-grade electronic negotiating and trading platform designed by the company founder, a former executive with Cargill, RBS Sempra, and XL Financial, it offers instant market access and price discovery. Concerning its benchmark pricing services, PanXchange is a Price Discovery Platform, not a price reporting agency (PRA), because it is backed by actual physical commodity trade activity, not just reported values, which often includes brokers and analysts. PanXchange serves the US industrial hemp market, the 120-million-ton specialty sand (proppants) market for US oil and gas extraction, and East African agricultural markets.

