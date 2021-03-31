80M+ Viewers Take 1 Minute Stress Break (from Covid Concerns) for April Stress Awareness Month with New "Buddy" Fritz

Meet Fritz & Donnybrook Fritz & Donnybrook Heading Down the River on Canoe

Millions Befriended Fritz & His Loyal Companion Donnybrook (of @Old.Time.Hawkey) Whose Soft-Spoken Walks in the Woods Offer Reprieve from Pandemic Stress

U.P., MICHIGAN, USA, March 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where Fritz & Donnybrook call home, offers nature lovers around the world a reprieve from stress with guided walks in the woods by a new friend millions discovered on social media. One of TikTok’s most popular channel personalities; Fritz and his loyal Australian Sheperd Donnybrook of @Old.Time.Hawkey have taken millions of viewers (even Justin Bieber) on a walk in the woods as a reprieve from stressful days. Setting out from a modest cabin in Michigan’s U.P., the “yoop”, they take buddies canoeing down the river and drop a fishing line and say, “hello” to the local catch and then head back to the little cabin to share a cold pop.It’s a simple way to take a recommended break for good mental health during these challenging times. According to The American Institute of Stress (Stress.org) Executive Director Will Heckman states; “Over 75% of all doctor visits can be directly connected to stress-related issues and the pandemic has magnified the impact. Stress effects us all and it’s important to take mental time-outs throughout the day - we think following Old Time Hawkey and enjoying a time out with Fritz and Donnybrook is a great start.”What started as a walk through the woods for Fritz & Donnybrook quickly became a little slice of calming and peaceful pandemic relief for almost 2 Million followers on TikTok, Instagram and You Tube. His friendly demeanor and the way he holds the camera close and looks directly in to the lens, offers an easiness that has inspired thousands of followers to reach out to Fritz personally and help them through trying times. Much like Mr. Rogers or Bob Ross he unleashes an appreciating for the simple things in life like enjoying the sounds of a babbling creek or sharing a nature discovery with a buddy.TUNE IN: April 20, 2021 to stress.org for an interview with Fritzby Will Heckman of AIS during Stress Awareness Month#stressawarenessmonth #enjoyyourself* TikTok: @Oldtimehawkey * Twitter: @Old_Time_Hawkey * YouTube: OldTimeHawkey * Snapchat @OldTimeHawkey and watch for the launch of another PODCAST: Fritz’s Field Notes. Media inquires to learn more, obtain images, or book interviews: contact DaleAnn @ 612.860.0982

Fritz & Donnybrook - head out of their tiny cabin in the woods and prepare to go camping