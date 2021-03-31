All Sports Television Network Announces the Broadcasting of IHF Team Handball Qualifying Matches

Network will air International Handball Federation men’s and women’s qualifying matches.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) announces that it will begin airing the qualifying round of International Handball Federation (IHF) team handball. These matches are the precursor to the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Under an agreement with the IHF, ALL SPORTS will air a select number of matches played in Montenegro, Hungary, Spain, France, and Germany. The broadcasts will include both women’s and men’s teams and feature top handball players from around the world.

"We are very excited about having the opportunity to bring team handball to American viewers," stated ALL SPORTS President Roger Neal Smith. "We truly believe that the United States could, and should, become a major force in team handball. To that end, we plan to do everything we can to help make the American public become more aware of its existence."

“This is a fantastic opportunity for an American audience to watch top tier handball as the sport continues to gain momentum leading up to the Olympic Games this summer”, stated Ryan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of USA Team Handball. “The more exposure we can get for this sport in the US, the better. We’re grateful for ALL SPORTS’ efforts to make this happen.”

About Handball

Handball is a sport in which two teams pass a ball using their hands, with the objective of throwing it into the goal of the other team. Teams consist of seven players each, six field players and a goalkeeper. A regulation match consists of two periods of 30 minutes, and the team that scores the most goals wins.

The International Handball Federation (IHF) is the administrative and controlling body for international handball. Handball is an Olympic sport played during the Summer Olympics. By July 2009, the IHF listed 166 member federations - approximately 795,000 teams and 19 million players. USA Team Handball (www.teamusa.org/USA-Team-Handball) is a member of the IHF and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and is the Olympic National Governing Body working to grow the sport in America.