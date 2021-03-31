TRUSTCO BOARD APPOINTS GLOBAL BUSINESS LEADER
EINPresswire.com/ -- Trustco has announced the appointment of Mr. Richard Marney to its mainboard. The internationally acclaimed business developer, with a 45-year career in banking, emerging markets, investing, economics and asset management is appointed as an independent non-executive member of the Trustco Group Holdings board.
Mr. Marney, a British Citizen, currently resides in Malaysia and has extensive global experience on company boards as well as investment and advisory committees across a broad range of sectors and regions. He has served on the African Guarantee Fund in Mauritius, the Mikro Kapital Group in Luxembourg as well as acted as a Senior Advisor – Risk Management of responsibility in Zurich, where he previously also served as the Head of Risk Management. With his extensive experience and exemplary international reputation, the appointment strengthens Trustco’s strategy of maintaining world-class corporate governance standards and its continuous identification and deployment of the best available international skills to ensure wealth creation for all.
He has been involved in senior-level business development, risk management, fundraising, and operating roles in commercial and investment banking, micro-finance, impact investment, asset management, and private equity, while working in internationally recognized financial services organizations. Mr. Marney has a strong track record in the design and execution of global financial strategies, broadening investor bases, and enhancing liquidity. Mr. Richard Marney possesses the skills and leadership qualities to support Trustco in its quest to break into international markets. This appointment emphasizes the board’s commitment to maintaining the highest standard of corporate governance and transparency. These key components are required to achieve the vision and growth strategy of the group, as well as to ensure long-term sustainability whilst protecting stakeholder value. He will also serve as an independent non-executive director for group subsidiaries and will be appointed as a member of Trustco’s Audit and Risk Committee.
Trustco is excited to welcome Mr. Marney to its main board and is confident that his experience will be of tremendous value to not only the board but the group as a whole. The group’s Head of Public Relations and Corporate Communication, Neville Basson, sat down with Mr. Marney in a virtual interview to discuss his appointment. Visit: https://youtu.be/BnI3TCqfMyY
Webiste: www.tgh.na
Neville Basson
Trustco Group Holdings Limited
NevilleB@tgh.na