Xpedition and Voyado partner to help boost loyalty and retention for fashion brands

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xpedition , the Microsoft Dynamics Gold partner and trusted solution provider to the fashion and apparel sector, is partnering with Voyado the committed CRM challenger and natural choice for retailers in the Nordics, to supply a powerful cloud-based platform that enables retailers to create strong brand loyalty. The collaboration builds on Xpedition’s broad portfolio of solutions that are designed for users across fashion who are working in one of the most dynamic and challenging retail environments seen in modern times. Together Xpedition and Voyado will empower fashion brands to forge a loyal following and increase revenues rapidly.Powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (Enterprise Resource Planning – ERP), Xpedition offers customers an end-to-end, fully integrated business management solution.With an enviable track record as a Microsoft Dynamics solution provider, Xpedition is ideally placed to implement the latest innovations into fashion brands who are facing the challenges of delivering the personalised, omni-channel buying experiences now demanded by discerning shoppers.Dean Carroll, General Manager at Xpedition, said: “We are excited to partner with Voyado in the UK at this time of unprecedented change in retailing. The simplicity of the Voyado platform enables users to build customer loyalty fast leading to increased revenues and certainly complements and enhances our end-to-end offer for the fashion sector. With more than 630 successful Microsoft Dynamics 365 projects delivered, our own highly skilled in-house team bring deep understanding and experience of complex all-in-one projects, which will now also encompass the Voyado offering.”Founded in Sweden in 2004, Voyado’s key differentiator is the simplicity of its solution that has been designed specifically for retailers, and embeds the drive for customer loyalty and retention into all areas of fashion organisations. Voyado provides a more agile way of bringing targeted campaigns to market efficiently, speeding the time to spectacular results. Customers receive the same carefully curated brand experience regardless of which channel they choose to use.Jennie Gerum, Chief Marketing Officer at Voyado said: “This strategic collaboration with Xpedition will help support existing customers and attract new users keen to build customer loyalty following with Voyado solutions. Our unified customer database provides insights to buying departments and merchandisers, tracks and predicts customer behaviours through the use of powerful AI. Our automated marketing capabilities enable retailers to build customer loyalty and significantly increase revenues. With Xpedition as our partner, we can more rapidly implement and bring the benefits of our solutions to UK fashion retailers at a time of tremendous change and opportunity. To say we are excited at the possibilities is an understatement.”Fashion and apparel businesses that are able to provide one-to-one marketing to their customers with a consistent, omni-channel approach stand to be the winners as retailers once again open their doors after the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown.