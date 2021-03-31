The national church of Iceland adopts digital tools for strategy execution

The national church of Iceland is organized into 266 congregations around the country, the photo shows Hallgrímskirkja situated on a hilltop near the centre of Reykjavík (photo by Sebastian Palomino from Pexels). Bjarni Snæbjörn Jónsson, CSO and founder, DecideAct Logo of the national church of Iceland The national church of Iceland is organized into 266 congregations around the country, the photo shows Vikurkirkja, the local church in Vik, the southernmost village in Iceland (photo by Rudolf Kirchner from Pexels). With DecideAct's mobile app, everyone in an organization can carry the strategy execution in their pocket

The national church of Iceland will from now on use DecideAct’s digital tool for strategy implementation to create coherence in the organization.

Structurally it can be compared with companies working with ecosystems – and we have a solution specifically designed for that purpose.” — CSO and Co-founder of DecideAct, Bjarni Snæbjörn Jónsson

NEXØ, BORNHOLM, DENMARK, March 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Strategy Execution Management software-company DecideAct now enters into a new business field as the company has signed with the first national church as a customer.The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Iceland ( the national church of Iceland ) will from now on use DecideAct’s digital tool for strategy implementation to create coherence and alignment between the church organization and the local congregations. DecideAct has signed a contract with the national church which will be the first to use DecideAct’s solution for ecosystems.The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Iceland is a free and independent religious community with a membership at around 65 percent of the population. The church is organized into 266 congregations around the country, serving under one bishop. The current bishop is Agnes M. Sigurðardóttir, Iceland’s first female bishop, who assumed office in 2012.The church will use DecideAct’s digital tool for strategy implementation to create coherence and alignment between the church organization and the local congregations when new initiatives are to be rolled out. This is very much about getting the local churches involved in the best possible way and connecting the units that need to be engaged. The national church will be the first DecideAct client to use the company’s ecosystem solution.CSO and Co-founder of DecideAct, Bjarni Snæbjörn Jónsson states: “We are pleased to welcome the national church of Iceland on board as a DecideAct customer. The contract with the church is an interesting step for us, as we are entering a new field with our solution. We are looking forward to supporting the national church with their strategy implementation, and I am convinced that we can learn a lot from helping an organization with this blend of a hierarchical and democratic structure and apply this knowledge to similar organizations in other markets.”He says that for DecideAct, the national church of Iceland is a new type of customer composed of central operation and local congregations chosen by the population, and with a high degree of autonomy. “Structurally it can be compared with companies working with ecosystems – and we have a solution specifically designed for that purpose,” Bjarni Jónsson concludes.DecideAct is a dedicated provider of SaaS software and solutions that move manual implementation and follow-up of strategy to a cloud-based Strategy Execution Management platform. By rethinking the way strategy is implemented, DecideAct has created a groundbreaking tool that can help companies and organizations achieve their strategic goals. DecideAct’s vision is to modernize strategic leadership through technology.

See how the DecideAct cloud-solution for strategy execution works