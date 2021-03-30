172,128 Doses Administered Across State in the Last 24 Hours

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. 172,128 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.3 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. Beginning today, all New Yorkers 30 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Delivery of the week 16 allocation begins mid-week.

"We know the key to defeating COVID once and for all is getting every single New Yorker vaccinated, and as our supply increases week to week we are opening up eligibility even further to all New Yorkers over the age of 30, with universal eligibility set to begin on April 6," Governor Cuomo said. "Nearly one out of every three New Yorkers has already received at least one dose of the vaccine, and we are getting more shots in arms every single day while continuing to focus on fair and equitable distribution. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer, but for now we have to remain New York tough and continue with the practices we know will stop the spread."

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment. The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor's letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows. STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN Total doses administered - 9,229,098 Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 172,128 Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,354,054 Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 29.9% Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 17.3%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 360,836 3,442 208,301 7,343 Central New York 314,320 2,562 201,655 6,798 Finger Lakes 372,550 3,691 210,658 7,483 Long Island 712,638 10,868 395,027 11,131 Mid-Hudson 598,047 6,880 306,558 9,001 Mohawk Valley 159,265 2,014 98,624 3,353 New York City 2,685,931 35,599 1,596,291 45,835 North Country 167,820 1,479 114,394 3,867 Southern Tier 202,501 1,630 113,597 3,685 Western New York 397,487 4,952 218,631 6,044 Statewide 5,971,395 73,117 3,463,736 104,540

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 - 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 - 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 - 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 - 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 - 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving 03/01 - 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 - 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 - 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050