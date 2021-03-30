Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
172,128 Doses Administered Across State in the Last 24 Hours

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. 172,128 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.3 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. Beginning today, all New Yorkers 30 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Delivery of the week 16 allocation begins mid-week.  

 

"We know the key to defeating COVID once and for all is getting every single New Yorker vaccinated, and as our supply increases week to week we are opening up eligibility even further to all New Yorkers over the age of 30, with universal eligibility set to begin on April 6," Governor Cuomo said. "Nearly one out of every three New Yorkers has already received at least one dose of the vaccine, and we are getting more shots in arms every single day while continuing to focus on fair and equitable distribution. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer, but for now we have to remain New York tough and continue with the practices we know will stop the spread."

 

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor's letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification       

 

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.                             

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 9,229,098

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 172,128

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,354,054

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 29.9%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 17.3% 

 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

People with complete vaccine series

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Capital Region

360,836

3,442

208,301

7,343

Central New York

314,320

2,562

201,655

6,798

Finger Lakes

372,550

3,691

210,658

7,483

Long Island

712,638

10,868

395,027

11,131

Mid-Hudson

598,047

6,880

306,558

9,001

Mohawk Valley

159,265

2,014

98,624

3,353

New York City

2,685,931

35,599

1,596,291

45,835

North Country

167,820

1,479

114,394

3,867

Southern Tier

202,501

1,630

113,597

3,685

Western New York

397,487

4,952

218,631

6,044

Statewide

5,971,395

73,117

3,463,736

104,540

                              

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

0

452,125 

615,775

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

0

227,395

843,170

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025

165,150

404,175

1,247,345

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

462,395

 

712,795

 

2,301,380

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

239,525

499,675

2,801,055

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

220,720

542,570

3,343,625

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

244,500

564,500

3,908,125

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 - 2/21

356,990

265,525

622,515

4,530,640

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28 

393,530

305,780

699,310

5,229,950

Week 12

Doses arriving

03/01 - 03/07 

1,020,660

290,500

1,311,160

6,541,110

Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14

618,880

526,415

1,145,295

7,686,405

Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 - 3/21

699,790

584,775

1,284,565

8,970,970

Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 - 3/28

828,000

737,080

1,565,080

10,536,050

 

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.                 

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.           

 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.  

