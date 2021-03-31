REMINDER: Do Not Post Your COVID-19 Vaccine Card on Social Media

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “It is encouraging to see so many Floridians receiving their COVID-19 vaccines, but be cautious when sharing the good news online. Scammers can use information from a vaccine card to hack financial accounts, commit identity theft or even create fake vaccinations cards and sell them on the black market. Instead of posting your card, consider using an announcement or picture that does not reveal any personal information.”

Posting pictures of vaccination cards presents another downside besides sharing personal information that scammers covet—the posts could help scammers