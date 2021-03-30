FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT Shared Motor Driven Cycle Pilot to Continue Through December 2021

(Washington, DC) -- Today , the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced plans to continue the demonstration pilot for motor-driven cycles, also known as mopeds, through December 31, 2021, as part of the District’s continued commitment to foster new shared mobility options.

Companies that want to participate in the pilot must meet the terms and conditions of a new Public Right of Way Occupancy Permit (PROWOP). The terms require moped riders to follow current laws related to the operation of mopeds such as wearing a helmet, possessing a valid driver license, and never riding on sidewalks and bike lanes. All companies applying to participate in the pilot will be allowed to operate up to 800 vehicles during the demonstration period.

DDOT launched the pilot program in 2019 to enhance and increase mobility access by exploring an alternative to private vehicle ownership and offering another Mobility On Demand service to all District residents while reducing transportation-based emissions.

Shared motor-driven cycle operators with a PROWOP will be permitted to operate through December 31, 2021. During this time, DDOT will continue to evaluate the program, and determine if and how these services will operate safely in the District in the future.

Applicants interested in participating in the demonstration pilot should contact DDOT at [email protected]. The relevant Terms and Conditions are available at ddot.dc.gov/page/shared-motor-driven-cycles-district.

