Sagacious IP Bags Indian Achievers’ Award for Strong Business Presence Across the Globe

GURUGRAM, INDIA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the world’s largest IP research and consulting firms, has been conferred with the Indian Achievers’ Award under the Global Achievers category for its business presence in multiple countries.

The Indian Achievers’ Awards is an initiative of the Indian Achievers’ Forum and are aimed at felicitating businesses that have achieved unparalleled success in their respective fields. These awards are given across more than 20 categories and numerous business areas such as Innovations, Healthcare, IT, Education, Banking & Finance, E-commerce, and Social Service.

Elated on this achievement, Anant Kataria, CEO at Sagacious IP stated, “On achieving this award in Global Achievers’ category, I am taken back to the Feb of 2008, before India’s start-up boom, when Tarun Kumar Bansal (Co-Founder) and I started Sagacious IP by renting a cozy 200 sqft. room in an Old Gurugram house – and how challenging it was to convince people to join Sagacious IP. And when my thoughts return to the present reality of our 300+ people located out of 9 offices in 6 countries, my heart is filled with immense gratitude for our team, our mentors, and our clients who have made it possible. It strengthens my belief that anything is possible with the right people, the right intent, and the right mindset. It also motivates both Tarun and I to keep growing and adding value to more innovators and their facilitators.”

Sagacious IP, which recently reached a milestone of completing 13 successful years, has been actively helping numerous Fortune 500 companies, startups, law firms, and entrepreneurs in creating, managing, and leveraging IP assets ever since its establishment. The firm opened its first office (headquarters) in Gurugram, India, and later established eight other offices globally – Seattle, USA; Chicago, USA; Toronto, Canada; Eindhoven, The Netherlands; Shanghai, Mainland China; Tokyo, Japan; Bangalore, India and Nagpur, India.

The firm’s global expansion journey started in 2011 with the opening of its first overseas office in Shanghai, Mainland China. The following year it set up its office in Chicago, USA and expanded to Seattle, USA, and Toronto, Canada in 2017. Two years later, Sagacious IP successfully opened its first European office in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, and also expanded its presence in East Asia with its office in Tokyo, Japan. In 2020, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm successfully expanded its team in China, partnered to form a Center-of-Excellence (COE) in Virginia, and onboarded Dr. Vinit Bapat as an advisor to fortify its position in Japan. Rooted in India with branches reaching some of the major geographies around the world, Sagacious IP plans to continue expanding its business and offering cutting-edge IP services to its global clientele.

------

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research and consulting firm working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations, and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. To learn more about Sagacious IP, visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/

About Indian Achievers Forum

Indian Achievers Forum brings together individuals, entrepreneurs, businessmen, educationists, activists, professionals, et al on a common platform and honour them for their exceptional work with Achievers’ Awards in different categories. Once bequeathed with the awards, the winners and their stories are featured in the Achievers’ World magazine which then goes to a wide range of readers pan-India and overseas. The publication has been pioneering the cause for over a decade and a half. To learn more about the awards, visit: https://www.iafindia.com/