Sparketh Launches Art Style Portraits Tracks

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Sparketh today announced the official launch of its Art Style Portraits Tracks.

Dwayne Walker and Tim Samuel, founders and spokespersons for Sparketh, said that in the Art Style Portraits Tracks, students have access to various style portraits. They include: Realism Portrait, considered the beginning of modern art; Surrealism Portrait; Cubism Portrait; Impressionism Portrait; Basic Colored Pencil Techniques; Abstract Expressionism Portrait; Manga Character; Harlem Renaissance Portrait; Fauvism Portrait; Pop Art Portrait; Minimalism Portrait; Facial Proportions; Basic Watercolor Techniques; Compliment Me, and more.

The launching of Sparketh's Art Style Portraits Tracks comes on the heels of its online art library for kids expanding to having more than 1,000 video lessons available. Those interested can browse the course library today. Individuals can also take advantage of Sparketh's 30-day free trial of its online art lessons for kids. Kids gain unlimited access to a library of 1,000 plus bite-sized video lessons taught by talented mentors.

Walker and Samuel explained that the 30-day free trial empowers users with instant access to:

• Unlimited access to 1,000+ videos

• Unlimited access to five+ Art Tracks

• Monthly one-on-one Mentorship

• Talented Instructors

• Course files to download

• New courses virtually weekly

• Two Separate Student Accounts

• Cancel Online Anytime

Sparketh, according to Walker and Samuel, is the best new way to learn art online. They noted that students can work at their own pace and create based on their interests with Sparketh. Members, which includes those who take advantage of the 30-day free trial, can create individual student accounts to track their progress on Sparketh; Students keep their art in one central location by uploading them to their Sparketh Portfolio.

Also, members have access to Sparketh Art Tracks.

With new courses weekly, it's easy to get lost in the sea of hundreds of Sparketh art lessons. That's why Sparketh created Tracks, an easy and organized way to follow along with the courses that members are looking for to reach the goals they're aiming for. All it takes is to browse through, grab your materials, and start a Track that draws you in.

For more information, please visit https://sparketh.com/#learn-more and https://sparketh.com/pricing/.

About Sparketh Community

We're a global community of creative kids, inspired teens, and friendly families. We love to share art and talk about all things that are creative. If you want to share your newest creation or need a new creative challenge to work on, we're the group for you.

