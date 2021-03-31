Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Finding the Perfect Match in Intimate Apparel

Rhonda Shear embraces diversity, expands inclusivity with skin tone intimates and expanded sizing

Rhonda Shear launches Perfect Match skin tone collection. Tune in to HSN on April 1st 2021 for NEW styles on her Today's Special!

Find your Perfect Match with bras and panties from Rhonda Shear's new skin tone collection

Every woman deserves to be comfortable in her skin; start your wardrobe with skin tone intimates that embrace curves and boost confidence.

Intimates that fit and flatter should smooth you out and keep you comfortable all day long

Smooth out lumps & bumps and eliminate lines and show through with Rhonda Shear intimate apparel

Designer Rhonda Shear, known for award-winning Ahh Bra, Cosmo's top Underwire Bandeau, & HSN expands collection with added skin tone options, sizing XS-5X.

foundation is where fashion starts”
— Rhonda Shear
TAMPA, FL, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every woman deserves the comfort and confidence that comes with finding foundations that fit perfectly, no matter their age, shape, size, or skin tone. When shopping for intimates, customers are often greeted by a sea of white, black, and “nude” (which is typically a light tan/sand tone), but for so many women that department store “nude” is not the color they see in the mirror. Brands like Rhonda Shear are leading the charge to embrace diversity by offering shade options that work for all skin tones. Break free from blah with fashion colors, fun seasonal prints, and the perfect nude to create a wardrobe that works, starting with the right foundations. No more panty lines. No more lumps & bumps. No more show through from wearing a “nude” that isn’t for you. Each and every woman is beautifully unique and deserves intimates that celebrate and conform to her, not the other way around.

Designer Rhonda Shear has been creating comfortable intimates for women around the world for nearly twenty years, becoming an industry leader by designing flattering styles that work for ever-changing bodies, while using the very latest technology on the market. With inclusivity at the forefront of the design process, the Rhonda Shear line is expanding its new “Perfect Match” Collection from 5 to 7 skin tone color options in 2021 and is broadening sizing from 3X to 5X in top selling silhouettes. Get the world-famous infomercial sensation Ahh Bra, her award-winning Underwire Bandeau Bra, or HSN favorites including her Body and Pin-Up Collections, all in the perfect shade of nude. Every item in the line is created with high quality yarns, fabrics, dyes, and trims to give customers baby soft details, rich no-fade color, and 4-way stretch styling for easy Shop Your Top sizing.

Always looking for ways to expand the line, Rhonda takes a personal and solution focused approach to design by working with breast cancer survivors, young ladies looking for their first bras and an incredible customer base from shopping channels and online retailers around the world. Listening to needs and implementing ideas with each addition to the line means more items work for more customers. Over the last several years the Rhonda Shear line has developed dozens of bra styles featuring pockets that comfortably fit a prosthesis, added pockets (that are actually big enough for a phone) in all upcoming Retreat Loungewear styles, created the “Perfect Match” skin tone collection to give all women a neutral option that matches seamlessly, and expanded general sizing from XS-5X. Underwear is the first thing we put on and as Rhonda says “ foundation is where fashion starts”, and with the Rhonda Shear line customers can comfortably and affordably enhance assets and embrace curves with smooth intimates that fit like a glove.

It’s 2021 and it’s about time for every woman to finally feel comfortable in her own skin. Shop soft and supportive stretch intimates by Rhonda Shear or learn more about how Rhonda gives back at RhondaShear.com!

Rhonda Shear NEW Item Launch on HSN April 1st 2021 Perfect Match Underwire Moisture Wicking Seamless Bra 2pk

