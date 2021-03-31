Mexico invoice to legalize hashish will land in Senate quickly

“It feels right because it’s for personal use. I don’t have to buy it from organized crime,” he told CNN. “And somehow people no longer see you as a criminal.”

Soon, it may no longer be a crime. In April, Mexico’s Senate is expected to approve a new law to legalize cannabis, two years after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to ban the drug.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has already signaled his approval of the bill.