State Parks Invite Visitors to Easter Feasts, Events

Five Tennessee State Parks restaurants will serve delicious Easter meals Sunday, and visitors are invited to participate in various events over the Easter weekend at state parks across the state.

“We have excellent food for our visitors, and we hope everyone will enjoy holiday activities at the parks,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “From Easter egg hunts to rounds of golf, we have a variety of options.”

Easter feasts will be featured at restaurants at Montgomery Bell, David Crockett, Pickwick Landing, Natchez Trace, and Paris Landing state parks. Events for the weekend include Duck River Day at Henry Horton, egg hunts at T.O. Fuller, Falls Creek Falls, and Tims Ford state parks and golf will be available at nine courses as part of the Tennessee Golf Trail.

Details on the restaurants for Easter Sunday meals include:

Lodge Montgomery Bell, Montgomery Bell State Park

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Adults $19.95, children 12-under $8.95, taxes not included, no alcohol

Menu: Turkey or ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potato casserole, mac and cheese, corn, turnip greens, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, and an assortment of pies.

Reservations: (615) 797-3101, (800) 250-8613

1000 Hotel Ave. Burns, TN

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant, David Crockett State Park

Family-Style Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9:45, $10.95, not including drink, tax or gratuity; children 5-under free with each paying adult; children 6-11 half price; seniors 62-older 10 percent discount

Menu: Biscuits, gravy, muffins, French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, baked apples, potato casserole, grits, and more.

Lunch $17.95

Menu: Chicken and dressing, baked ham, smoked turkey, maple and brown sugar sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, assorted pies and peach cobbler.

1400 West Gaines Lawrenceburg, TN

The Restaurant at Lodge Pickwick Landing, Pickwick Landing State Park

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

$17.95, not including tax, seniors 10 percent discount, children under 5 free with each paying adult, ages 6-12 $9.95

Menu: Baked ham, fried catfish fillets, rolls with strawberry butter, broccoli rice and cheese casserole, potato salad, whole kernel corn, coleslaw, green beans, non-alcoholic beverage.

Reservations only, please call (731) 689-3135

120 Playground Loop Counce, TN

The Restaurant at Lodge Natchez Trace, Natchez Trace State Park

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

$15.95, not including drink, tax or gratuity, children 6-11 $7.97 plus tax and drink, children 5-under free with each paying adult.

Menu: Baked ham, turkey, Southern fried catfish, dressing, assorted vegetables, salad bar, assorted desserts.

Reservations required: (800) 250-8616, (731) 968-8176

567 Pin Oak Lodge Rd. Wildersville, TN

Marker 66 Marina & Grille, Paris Landing State Park

Reservations suggested: 11:30 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

$25, $15 for children under 12.

Menu: Deviled eggs, cucumber, tomato and onion salad, baked ham with pineapple, scalloped potatoes, roasted tri-colored carrots, green beans, choice of carrot cake or lemon pie.

Reservations suggested: (731) 641-4474

41 Marina Dr. Buchanan, TN

Tennessee Golf Trail

Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Ln. Crossville, TN (931) 707-1640

Bear Trace at Harrison Bay

8919 Harrison Bay Rd. Harrison, TN (423) 326-0885

Bear Trace at Tims Ford

891 Wiseman Bend Rd. Winchester, TN (931) 968-0995

Fall Creek Falls

626 Golf Course Rd. Spencer, TN (423) 881-5706

Henry Horton

4358 Nashville Hwy Chapel Hill, TN (931) 364-2319

Montgomery Bell

800 Hotel Ave. Burns, TN (615) 797-2578

Paris Landing

285 Golf Course Ln. Buchanan, TN (731) 641-4459

Pickwick Landing

60 Winfield Dunn Ln. Pickwick Dam, TN (731) 689-3149

Warriors’ Path

1687 Fall Creek Rd. Kingsport, TN (423) 323-4990