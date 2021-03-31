Commission Accepting Applications for 14th Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for a Circuit Court Judge in the 14th Judicial District, which covers Coffee County. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable L. Craig Johnson, effective May 12, 2021.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and are residents of the 14th Judicial District. Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.tncourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CDT on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Applicants must submit by the deadline: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application, in order to have his/her name placed on the list of candidates for consideration for the judicial vacancy for which he/she is applying. Complete application instructions are on our website at http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold this hearing on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 9 a.m. CDT at a location to be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources