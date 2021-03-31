Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,600 in the last 365 days.

Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported March 25, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Jordan Aponte (age 22) Woonsocket, RI P1-2021-0963A

On March 25, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jordan Aponte with one count of first-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Woonsocket on diverse dates between September 10, 2012 and September 10, 2015. The Woonsocket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on April 7, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Herber Huayta (age 43) Johnston, RI P1-2021-0964A

On March 25, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Herber Huayta with four counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the City of Cranston on diverse dates between January 1, 2006 and April 25, 2010. The Cranston Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on April 7, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

###

You just read:

Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported March 25, 2021)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.