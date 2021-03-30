Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,581 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Attorney General – Agency of Human Services Legal Division

The Office of the Attorney General, Agency of Human Services Legal Division, has an immediate opening for one full-time assistant attorney general position to represent the Department of Vermont Health Access (DVHA) in healthcare appeals and other Medicaid eligibility programs. Located in Waterbury, the staff attorney will be responsible for handling administrative hearings before the Human Services Board in connection with Medicaid programs and Vermont’s Health Care Exchange (Vermont Health Connect – www.VermontHealthConnect.gov). Other duties include contract review and negotiation and other related general counsel work.

Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar with 1 to 5 years of relevant legal experience and have excellent oral and written communication skills. Knowledge and experience in administrative law would be helpful. Some travel around the state is required to different hearing locations.

This assistant attorney general position is a full-time, exempt position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the Attorney Pay Plan. The State of Vermont is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For a full copy of the EOE policy, please see: https://humanresources.vermont.gov/sites/humanresources/files/documents/Labor_Relations_Policy_EEO/Policy_Procedure_Manual/Number_3.0_EQUAL_EMPLOYMENT_OPPORTUNITY_AFFIRMATIVE_ACTION.pdf

The position will remain open until filled. Please submit resume, references and writing sample by email or mail to: Attorney General’s Office c/o Marcia Garlisi, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-0701 or by email to marcia.garlisi@vermont.gov

Last modified: March 30, 2021

You just read:

Assistant Attorney General – Agency of Human Services Legal Division

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.