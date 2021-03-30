COVID-19 Vaccination Program Will Open to Delawareans 16+ on April 6

Waitlist will open to all Delawareans aged 16 and older; Delawareans 16+ eligible for vaccine at pharmacies, mass vaccination events, and community sites

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced Tuesday that on April 6, all Delawareans aged 16 or older will become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies, community vaccination sites, and mass vaccination events hosted by the State of Delaware.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6 , Delawareans who are 16+ may register on the State of Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov. Invitations to state vaccination events will be contingent on supply and prioritized based on age and other risk factors, including pre-existing medical conditions.

Pharmacies may also begin vaccinating Delawareans who are 16+ on Tuesday, April 6.

Medical providers – including primary care doctors, specialty providers, and hospital systems – will continue to vaccinate only Delawareans aged 16-64 with moderate- and high-risk medical conditions and disabilities. Click here to view a list of updated medical conditions.

Tuesday’s announcement makes all adults in Delaware eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine weeks ahead of President Biden’s target date of May 1. Access to appointments will be contingent on supply of the COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, March 29, Delaware providers had administered 439,391 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 30 percent of Delaware’s population has received at least one shot.

“Today’s announcement means that more Delawareans who want to be vaccinated will have the chance to find a shot,” said Governor Carney. “All three of these vaccines are extremely safe, and extremely effective against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. I’d urge all Delawareans to take the first shot you’re offered. That’s how we’ll beat this virus, and get back to spending more time with friends and family.”

Visit de.gov/covidvaccine for information on Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visit de.gov/coronavirus to get the latest on Delaware’s response to COVID-19.

Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about free COVID-19 testing.

