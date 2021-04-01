Photographers Will Elevate Their Skillset with New Creators Course Launching April 5th
Next Generation Learning Experience Includes 20+ Hours of Training, 70 Lessons, Private Community for Critiques, Q&As, And Much MoreLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AndrewOptics and Meshna Media, leading photography educators with thousands of students and hundreds of thousands of followers, have teamed up to deliver a truly one of a kind, next generation learning experience for photographers of all skill levels. The platform, Photography for Creators, includes 20+ hours of training, 70 lessons both in the field and the editing room, a private community for critiques, Q&As, and much more. Registration for Photography for Creators opens April 5th, 2021 at 9:00am PST, and is expected to sell out quickly!
“Whether you are a just picking up a camera, or have years of experience under your belt, these guys are going to help you out big time,” commented Justin Morphis, current student. “They break everything down in a way that will resonate with you, and the most important thing is that you’ll gain confidence in yourself and your work. Once you have the confidence, you can finally create the images you’ve always wanted to but just didn’t know how.”
Traditionally, online photography training has been taught behind the computer with limited information on “how”, and almost none of the “why”. Photography for Creators virtually takes students out in the field for a fresh, over the shoulder approach to learning that goes well beyond simply showing the use of tools, gear, and methods, but rather how to utilize them to create what they envision. With a full understanding of the “how” and “why”, students will learn how to make purpose-driven decisions to enhance their photography throughout the entire creative process.
Gone are the days of aimlessly pointing the camera or fiddling with sliders on the computer!
With the explosion of new apps like TikTok and Instagram Reels, many creators claim to be experts when in reality they simply are not. Andrew and Kyle bring thousands of hours of field and editing experience to the course, and are boiling down their collective 12 years of knowledge into easily digestible lessons to help new students become photo masters.
What’s Included / What to Expect
Photography for Creators offers a comprehensive system and holistic approach to learning photography. The system builds of itself and follows five modules:
* The Fundamentals - establishing a baseline mindset and mastering camera settings, exposure triangle, gear choice, weather tracking and more.
* Controlling Composition - in the field instruction to control composition, maximize creativity, and capture emotion evoking images.
* Technical Tactician - mastering the intricacies of Lightroom and Photoshop from top to bottom.
* Editing Wizard - move past learning what each tool does, to understanding how to best utilize them. In other words, the WHY.
* The Whole Shebang - pulling everything together with full start-to-finish tutorials with a holistic approach.
“This isn’t a quick fix approach to better photography, or striving towards an unattainable social media lifestyle. Kyle and I are just creative people who’ve learned what it takes to succeed - we put in the work,” commented Andrew Wille, Co-Owner of Photography for Creators. “This truly is the most comprehensive content we’ve ever put out there, and we cannot wait to help a whole new batch of creators achieve their dreams.”
To help maintain the level of support that’s needed to provide students with the best results possible, Andrew and Kyle and only accepting 300 students before closing the doors. Spots will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. For registration access one day early, join the Early Bird Waitlist here: www.photographyforcreators.com/early-bird
Photography with Purpose Framework
Engrained in each lesson of the course is the Photography with Purpose Framework. The framework is designed to teach creators how to make purpose-driven decisions that enhance their work. By following the framework outlined in the course, students will elevate their photography above and beyond what was ever previously possible.
Limited Availability
The Photography for Creators course comes with 24/7 access to over 20+ hours of content, 70 lessons, monthly Q&A calls with Andrew and Kyle, access to a private Facebook group with like minded creatives, and much more. It will only be available at www.photographyforcreators.com from 4/5/21 - 4/9/21 or until the limited 300 spots are filled.
About AndrewOptics, LLC
Andrew Wille is an award-winning, Los Angeles based photographer and content creator known for his urban and landscape photography. His striking style and attention to detail have led him to working with many top brands including Adobe, Google, Mazda, Snapchat, Xbox, and more. In addition, he is also a trusted brand ambassador for WANDRD, Slik Tripods, Specialized Helicopters, and PolarPro. Andrew has always believed that a single photo has the ability to inspire or even change someone's life, and he tries to embody that in each of his photographs. For more information on Andrew, visit: www.andrewoptics.com.
About Meshna Media, LLC
Kyle Meshna is a photographer and videographer based in San Francisco, California known for his landscape and adventure photography and educational videos. Kyle specializes in short-form educational content and has taught thousands of students how to improve their photography through short videos, illustrations, and in depth tutorials. He strives to give the gift of photography to others, in hopes that they too can adopt the passion that has inspired him to get outside for so many years. He has also worked with brands such as Xbox, MVMT, Onewheel, PolarPro, Juiced Bikes, and many more. For more information on Kyle, visit: www.meshna.com.
###
PR Contact:
Andrew Wille
AndrewOptics, LLC
(847) 917-3174
andrew@andrewoptics.com
All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.
©2021 AndrewOptics, LLC. All rights reserved.
Andrew Wille
AndrewOptics LLC
email us here