Derby Barracks/Arrest on Warrant

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A500971

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch                            

STATION: Derby Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 3/30/21, approximately 1130

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Derby

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant

 

ACCUSED: Chad Lawrence                                             

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, Lawrence was encountered by  a Trooper on Main St in Derby.  A state database query indicated Lawrence was the subject of a $200.00 bail instate arrest warrant for failure to appear in court/Original charge driving while license suspended.  Lawrence was placed under arrest and transported to the Orleans Criminal Court, where he was arraigned on his charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Arrested

COURT DATE/TIME: NA           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA 

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Derby Barracks/Arrest on Warrant

