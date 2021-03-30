Derby Barracks/Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500971

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 3/30/21, approximately 1130

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Derby

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant

ACCUSED: Chad Lawrence

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, Lawrence was encountered by a Trooper on Main St in Derby. A state database query indicated Lawrence was the subject of a $200.00 bail instate arrest warrant for failure to appear in court/Original charge driving while license suspended. Lawrence was placed under arrest and transported to the Orleans Criminal Court, where he was arraigned on his charges.

COURT ACTION: Arrested

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.