Derby Barracks/Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500971
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 3/30/21, approximately 1130
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Derby
VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant
ACCUSED: Chad Lawrence
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, Lawrence was encountered by a Trooper on Main St in Derby. A state database query indicated Lawrence was the subject of a $200.00 bail instate arrest warrant for failure to appear in court/Original charge driving while license suspended. Lawrence was placed under arrest and transported to the Orleans Criminal Court, where he was arraigned on his charges.
COURT ACTION: Arrested
COURT DATE/TIME: NA
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.