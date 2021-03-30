Top Veterinary Influencers Provide Invaluable Insights In Free Virtual Event
Industry Leaders Shed Light on the Future of Independent Veterinary Practices
The independent practice definitely has an edge on corporate. I've worked in both independent practices and corporations, and I see how the squeezing of expenses has a significant impact on culture...”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary industry has seen an ominous trend over the last few years towards corporatization and consolidation, no matter the cost to independent practices. Many practice owners heading towards retirement don’t realize that there are alternative exit strategies besides selling to corporate. GeniusVets’ Co-Founder and Chief Strategist David Hall took the time to sit down with various veterinary thought leaders to get their perspective on the other options and what the future holds for independent veterinary practices.
— Dr. Joy Fuhrman, DVM, MBA, CPA
“It comes down to culture. That's where the independent practice definitely has an edge on corporate. I've worked in both independent practices and corporations, and I see how the squeezing of expenses has a significant impact on culture when you're working within a corporate practice. Independence really gives you the flexibility to motivate your employees in any way you want, setting up a bonus program that rewards employees for alternative goals such as self-care, such as mentoring another support staff and client education.” - Dr. Joy Fuhrman, DVM, MBA, CPA
This virtual event promises to provide attendees with powerful insights on a wide range of subjects, including but not limited to:
The growing trend of consolidation
How to maximize the value of your practice
Differentiating between consolidator models
Alternative exit strategies
Data tracking, aggregation, and sharing
Staffing problems and solutions
Competing with corporate groups
Dealing with changes and regaining efficiency
and more!
The industry leaders featured in this event include Ginni Hamele (TVC), Deb Stone (AVMA), Dr. Michele Drake (Owner - The Drake Center for Veterinary Care, GeniusVets), Debbie Boone (2 Manage Vets Consulting), Daniel Eisenstadt (Terravet Real Estate Solutions), Clint Latham J.D. (Lucca Veterinary Data Security), Dr. Joy Fuhrman (Owner - Harmony Holistic Veterinary Care, CPA), David Liss and Jayson Dickeman (AmeriVet Veterinary Partners), and Dr. Brad Miller (Owner - Georgia Veterinary Associates).
GeniusVets—the top-performing marketing agency serving the veterinary industry—is hosting “The Future of Independent Practices” event to conclude their second Webinar Wednesday series on April 9th, 2021.
Reservations are required, and space is limited. To register for this webinar, visit https://www.geniusvets.com/webinar/future-of-veterinary-practices.
About GeniusVets
GeniusVets is the premier platform that connects pet parents with quality veterinarians and proven pet care advice from DVMs. The mission of GeniusVets is to create better pet health by educating and uniting pet owners and veterinarians. For more information about GeniusVets, visit geniusvets.com.
