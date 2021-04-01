Rachael Oldham joins Los Angeles based Anderson & Anderson, APC as Director of Emotional Intelligence Training
Anderson and Anderson, leading organization worldwide for Anger Management and Emotional Intelligence coaching and training brings on new Director of Training.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachael Oldham will be joining leading anger management and emotional intelligence company, Anderson and Anderson, APC as the Director of Emotional Intelligence Training. Her first major training project is an agreement to provide Emotional Intelligence assessments, coaching and training for physicians with the Saudi German Hospital Group in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Germany. The Anderson & Anderson team is a natural fit for the philosophy of “doing good for others”, as is the same hallmark of the Batterjee family, as articulated by Saudi German Hospital Group's CEO Makarem Batteejee, as well as his father and grandfather.
One of the goals of Ms. Oldham is to demonstrate the effectiveness of our assessments, coaching, and trainings in emotional intelligence to expand our reach worldwide. She began her work with Anderson & Anderson in 2015, editing and republishing one of the leading books, Gaining Control of Ourselves. Rachael is a Certified Anger Management Facilitator, as well as a Certified Emotional Intelligence Practitioner of the EQ-i-2.0 and the 360 Assessment.
Anderson & Anderson is a global provider of virtual Anger Management Facilitator Certification, as well as EI coaching for "disruptive behavior", 360 Leadership Assessments and coaching for leadership, as well as physician burnout. All services are available virtually worldwide. The Emotional Intelligence curriculum used is evidence based with Pre and Post EQ-i-2.0 assessments. The Anderson Executive Coaching Program is used as a resource for "disruptive physicians" by Credential Committees, Medical Quality Assurance and Hospitals worldwide.
Rachael Oldham
Anderson & Anderson, APC
+1 310-476-0908
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn