Exquisitely-Detailed European Estate with Stunning Views in the Hollywood Riviera to Auction via Concierge Auctions

The Clifford Reid House, will auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Edward Kaminsky of Strand Hill Properties.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evoking the glamour of old Hollywood, The Clifford Reid House, will auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Edward Kaminsky of Strand Hill Properties. Currently listed for $8.995 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on May 7–12 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“The Clifford Reid House is a true masterpiece that was inspired by European architecture made with pristine craftsmanship. From the fine detailing and the vintage furniture laid throughout, this estate is a true work of art. It has been a dream to be a part of this homes’ story, but I am excited to name a new owner for this property, who will appreciate the impeccable history and immaculate detailing that this estate displays,” stated Danny Gerardi.

This European villa - once a celebrity haunt - boasts a curved marble staircase framed by the original stained glass windows, hand-painted ceilings by European artists, colorful hand-painted imported Italian tile, and wrought iron accents throughout. Built in 1928, the home’s expert craftsmanship - from the curved tray ceiling in the living room to the European painted coffered ceiling in the formal dining room - is on display no matter where the eye falls. A true work of vintage art, the property features exquisite plasterwork that cannot be replicated, artisan-crafted outdoor torches, topiaries, colorful flowers, and a lush green lawn, and a secluded backyard space for large scale entertaining. Surrounded by oversized windows, the sumptuous owner’s suite is a serene, light-filled retreat with idyllic ocean views.

“After seeing the success that Concierge Auctions has brought to California in the real estate world, I am pleased to be working with them to sell The Clifford Reid House. From the detailing displayed by their marketing team, to their robust database, I am confident that we will find the perfect buyer for this incredible opportunity,” stated listing agent, Edward Kaminsky.

This estate is located in Redondo Beach’s highly-desirable Hollywood Riviera, a neighborhood which overlooks the Pacific Ocean from the foothills of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Redondo Beach is famous for its circular infinity pier and white sand beaches that invite diving, fishing, beach volleyball, and surfing. Along with its neighbors Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, Redondo’s active lifestyle and Mediterranean climate make it one of the most sought-after Southern California destinations. The Clifford Reid House sits just a half-mile stroll from the beach, and is in close proximity to Riviera Village, a vibrant area filled with world-class dining & shopping. Plus, convenient freeway access means that all that the greater Los Angeles area has to offer is within easy reach. This European villa represents the best of all worlds, since privacy, nature, and the benefits of city life can all be enjoyed at the same address.

The Clifford Reid House is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

