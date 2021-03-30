School District Earns Top Honors in 2021 Magna Awards for Equity Programs
MASHPEE, MA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that Mashpee Public Schools (MPS) is a National School Boards Association (NSBA) 2021 Magna Award Grand Prize winner. The 27th annual Magna Awards program recognized Mashpee Public Schools for its commitment to equity. Mashpee Public Schools is one of only three school districts in the nation receiving this honor.
Sponsored by NSBA’s flagship magazine, American School Board Journal, the Magna Awards honor districts across the country for their programs that advance equity and break down barriers for underserved students. Mashpee Public Schools was selected as a winner by an independent panel of school board members, administrators, and other educators.
Mashpee was honored with the grand prize in the under 5,000 enrollment category: The school committee of Mashpee Public Schools created a formalized working partnership with the Wampanoag tribe to create an inclusive district that recognizes and celebrates the tribe’s rich heritage and culture and advances academic growth and social-emotional wellbeing of Wampanoag students through culture-based education principles and practices.
At Mashpee Schools, we're driven by building a culture of kindness, respect, and excellence in education and inspiring personal connections between students, families, and staff. Our intimate size nurtures meaningful relationships. Our innovative mindset expands opportunities and creates novel solutions that lead to improved performance. By thoughtfully integrating Mashpee’s rich history with environmental and civic stewardship, we are a better and stronger community.
“2020 was a year like no other,” said NSBA Executive Director and CEO Anna Maria Chávez. “The 2021 Magna Award-winning districts represent the enormous efforts of school leaders during the pandemic to continue removing barriers to achievement for their underserved and vulnerable students.”
“This period of partnership has really expanded the relationships between the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe (MWT) and MPS and has been good for the staff, the students in general, and good for the tribal kids and the tribe.”
- Jessie little doe Baird, Vice Chairwoman, Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe
Mashpee Public Schools is highlighted in the April issue of ASBJ. Read about Mashpee Public Schools award-winning program and the other winners at www.nsba.org/ASBJ.
Consuelo Carroll
Consuelo Carroll
