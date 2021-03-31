New Wi-Fi Modbus RTU Data Concentrator from ICP DAS USA

MDC-211-WF concentrates data from Modbus RTU end devices and makes it available over the ethernet network. MDC-211-WF Modbus RTU Data Concentrator with Wi-Fi ICP DAS USA has provided industrial control and data acquisition products for over 20 years.

MDC-211-WF is a device that takes data from multiple remote Modbus RTU DAQ modules and makes the data available to the control network over Ethernet or Wi-Fi.

LOMITA, CA, USA, March 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICP DAS USA announces the release of the wireless Modbus data concentrator, MDC-211-WF MDC-211-WF features Ethernet, RS-232, and RS-485 communication interfaces and Wi-Fi capabilities. The data concentrator is used to link multiple Modbus RTU devices to an Ethernet control/communication network.MDC-211-WF reads the data on connected Modbus RTU devices according to the user-defined command table then integrates the data from different Modbus RTU devices, concentrating all the data onto one device. The remote Ethernet host can then connect to MDC-211-WF over wired Ethernet or Wi-Fi to access the data from multiple Modbus RTU devices from one network location.This device centralizes Modbus data management , making it easier to establish a stable remote monitoring system; it reduces the Ethernet network traffic load, and enhances system efficiency.MDC-211-WF Modbus data concentrator is perfect for working with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. With a few simple settings, the data concentrator makes it easy to link distributed Modbus RTU devices with the Ethernet control network, a simple solution that users can employ to establish a remote monitoring control system quickly.ICP DAS USA is a manufacturer of cutting edge industrial automation and control hardware and software. It offers a broad range of flexible and cost-effective total solutions for various industries, including energy and power, factory and machine, agriculture, aerospace, oil and gas, etc. Its products range from M2M and "Internet of Things" (IoT) controllers and protocol converters to remote data acquisition I/O modules , supporting a wide range of protocols. Want to learn more? Visit our website www.icpdas-usa.com or call us at 1-310- 517-9888. You can also reach our email at sales@icpdas-usa.com. We are available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST.

How to Use Modbus Data Concentrators— Tutorial