Vizetto entered into a distribution agreement with IDAC Mexico

Reactiv SUITE is the most revolutionary product on the market.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizetto Inc., the company that is changing the way the world communicates, announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with IDAC Mexico, one of Mexico’s leading interactive solutions providers. As Mexico starts to re-open its economy, IDAC is committed to bringing Reactiv SUITE certified solutions to market and becoming a premier provider of presentation solutions geared towards the upcoming Hybrid-Work-World.
Global changes, due to the pandemic, are accelerating the adoption of new technologies as meetings, education and conferences continue online. These platforms must not only maintain productivity but also increase engagement between participants. Otherwise, students will not be able to learn and retain information, business meetings will not be productive, and information will not be memorable.
Reactiv SUITE is an eco-system of software products designed to make remote meetings memorable and dramatically reduce Zoom fatigue. The software allows any presenter to share their content in a non-linear fashion, visually markup documents, fluidly pull up any type of content and media, engage in discussions with remote participants, and elevate their presence so they stand out. Reactiv SUITE offers a meeting experience that allows everyone to engage and participate as if they are meeting in the same room face to face.
“In 2020, 45% of schools in Mexico struggled with shortages or inadequacies of digital technology, 60% of Mexican teachers felt that they could not support student learning through the use of digital technology, and the dramatic change in GDP is telling us that business are facing the same struggle”, said Av Utukuri, CEO and founder of Vizetto. “As Mexico begins to re-open their economy, where home office and remote meetings are now common, where students continue to learn in hybrid classrooms, Reactiv SUITE will be part of the solution”.
Alejandro Garza Santos, General Director of IDAC said, “We will transform the way people work by providing technologies that help companies to innovate and grow. Today, we truly believe that Reactiv SUITE represents the future and are excited to be an official authorized partner in Mexico. Reactiv SUITE is the most revolutionary product on the market. Mexican businesses are forecasting a 10% investment into their digital transformation, and we believe that Reactiv SUITE will be the core of that transformation”
About IDAC
IDAC Mexico is a Mexican company, expert in providing technological solutions, committing to providing excellence to improve the quality of life oriented towards work development, being at the forefront of the latest market trends to facilitate processes and improve productivity.
About Vizetto
Vizetto Inc. is a Canadian company that develops Reactiv SUITE; software that enables remote creativity for organizations. This new partnership between two great companies further validates Vizetto’s mission of ensuring the best possible user experience for the digital meeting space.
