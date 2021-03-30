Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Utility Commission Extends Utility Disconnection Moratorium through May 31, 2021

On March 29, 2021, the Public Utility Commission (Commission) issued an order extending the temporary moratorium of natural gas, electric, and traditional landline telephone service* through May 31, 2021.

Stating, “... we recognize that  many Vermonters  are  still  suffering  from  the  public  health  and economic impacts  of  COVID-19,  and now  is  not  the  time  to  eliminate  disconnection protections that  have  proven so beneficial  to so  many Vermonters,  particularly  Vermonters  who  are  still struggling  to  find  work.   Rather  than  prematurely  lift the  moratorium,  we  must  keep  it  in  place  at this  time.”

*Water service is presently covered by an involuntary disconnection moratorium that was enacted via Sec. 9 of Act 92 (2020), which will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency as declared by the Governor, currently April 15, 2021.

