Public Utility Commission Extends Utility Disconnection Moratorium through May 31, 2021

On March 29, 2021, the Public Utility Commission (Commission) issued an order extending the temporary moratorium of natural gas, electric, and traditional landline telephone service* through May 31, 2021.

Stating, “... we recognize that many Vermonters are still suffering from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19, and now is not the time to eliminate disconnection protections that have proven so beneficial to so many Vermonters, particularly Vermonters who are still struggling to find work. Rather than prematurely lift the moratorium, we must keep it in place at this time.”

*Water service is presently covered by an involuntary disconnection moratorium that was enacted via Sec. 9 of Act 92 (2020), which will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency as declared by the Governor, currently April 15, 2021.