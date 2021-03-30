March 30, 2021 - Statement of Attorney General Mark R. Herring

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Press Secretary Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ On independent investigation into officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach ~

RICHMOND (March 24, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today issued the below statement following the announcement that the Virginia Beach Police Department has asked Virginia State Police to handle the investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of Donovon Lynch in Virginia Beach:

“An independent investigation is crucial for the public to have the most confidence in the objectivity and independence of the process and will help both the community and the Lynch family get the answers they need and deserve. I called for an independent investigation into the death of Donovon Lynch and I believe this is a step in the right direction.”

# # #