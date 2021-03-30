Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
March 30, 2021 - Statement of Attorney General Mark R. Herring

~ On independent investigation into officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach ~

RICHMOND – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today issued the below statement following the announcement that the Virginia Beach Police Department has asked Virginia State Police to handle the investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of Donovon Lynch in Virginia Beach:

 

“An independent investigation is crucial for the public to have the most confidence in the objectivity and independence of the process and will help both the community and the Lynch family get the answers they need and deserve. I called for an independent investigation into the death of Donovon Lynch and I believe this is a step in the right direction.”

 

