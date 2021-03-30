"Addiction Has No Favorites" Documentary in Production About Generational Addiction + Law Enforcement Lack of Response
This Documentary is about life, death, recovery and the need for law enforcement to take action against those peddling opiods ,fentanyl and other drugs that are killing are loved ones”FT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Addiction Has No Favorites” is a powerful documentary created and narrated by a father and daughter. Together they are determined to use their own personal story of loss and pain in order to reach people and teach people the realities associated with drug addiction. Their hope is to expose falsities, deliver raw truths, remove the stigma, educate and honor the lives of those gone too soon.
— Chris Cavallo
As this father-daughter duo share their family’s story you will get to know Robin; mother of twins, a successful entrepreneur, known for her love and acceptance of addicts and her desire to help them begin a new life after drugs. You’ll learn of her journey, her battle, and the controversy surrounding her death. You’ll get to know Stephanie; twin sister, daughter, and mother of two children. Stephanie was known for her immeasurable love and passion for her children, her family and her friends. You’ll learn of her life, her strength, her perseverance, and the injustices surrounding her death. “Addiction Has No Favorites'' will expose the shockingly common practice of doctors who over prescribe these deadly medications as well as the lack in consistently following protocol after prescribing these medications. The documentary will also unveil the reluctance of the law enforcement officials to arrest local dealers and peddlers of these deadly drugs.
“Addiction Has No Favorites” isn’t just about Robin and Stefanie alone. We know their stories are sadly just a few more pages in a very large book of injustices and lives lost to this monster opioid addiction. We know there are so many more untold stories out there; here in Florida and all over the world. We want to bring those stories into the light and share them with the world. So, we are reaching out to everyone. “Addiction Has No Favorites” is also a call to those who have lost a loved one to opioid addiction and are willing to be interviewed. We are still collecting stories and data in order for this project to really have an impact. This is more than a predictive story of the death...this is a story of life. The lives of someone's mother, someone’s daughter, and so many others. It’s about the lives of families who are forced to stand by and watch. Some are completely uninformed and their reach for help is often met with judgment and dismissal. This is also about the lives not yet affected. If we can educate, we can prepare. If we can prepare, we can save.
“Addiction Has No Favorites” is an opportunity to dive into a world of misconceptions & misjudgments and learn. This is a call for all to join this father and daughter in their fight for justice, law reform and real change. Join us as we share stories while also honoring and celebrating the lives of your loved ones. This documentary is currently still in production. “Addiction Has No Favorites” is also in need of filmmakers/documentarians that believe in this cause and want to be part of the project. “Addiction Has No Favorites” documentary is more than telling a story, it is seeking change.
All story submissions and those experienced filmmakers that want to assist in delivering this project should be sent to: chris@robinfoundation.org
*Any profits or proceeds will be donated to the Robin Foundation www.Robinfoundation.org*
