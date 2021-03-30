eZ-XPO Introduces the World's 1st Personalized Virtual Exhibit Hall for Matchmaking for Virtual Trade Show

Virtual Exhibit Hall My Exhibit Hall with Personalization Virtual Booth for Trade Show, Classroom and Job Fair

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco, CA – March 30, 2021 – eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, introduced the World's 1st Personalized Virtual Exhibit Hall for matchmaking with exhibitors and attendees Virtual Trade Show, Virtual Career, and Virtual Training Network.

One of the critical challenges for both in-person and virtual trade shows is to easily and quickly match attendees to the right exhibitors for live engagements. With eZ-XPO – Personalized Virtual Exhibit Hall, attendees will have their customized "My Exhibit Hall" to interact with all the right exhibitors based on the mutual preferences between attendees and exhibitors. The laser-targeted approach will empower both attendees and exhibitors to engage with instant live chat in text and video without downloading in the virtual booth. With My Exhibit Hall, match-making is automatically done for you in the virtual trade show.

"Delivering a fast and easy way to connect to the right exhibitor and attendee is the core of every event (both in-person, hybrid, and virtual), the new eZ-XPO – Personalized Virtual Exhibit Hall will eliminate frustration and boost sales conversion with instant live chat and instant CRM notification," said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-XPO.

eZ-Xpo – Virtual Expo Network immediately tracks each attendee once he/she enters the Virtual Exhibitor Booth and provides marketing analytics to exhibitors. The platform also integrates with CRM (Customer Relationship Management) vendors such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Mailchimp, and much more and can feed hot leads directly to the exhibitor.

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

Email: mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

