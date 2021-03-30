Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,477 in the last 365 days.

Chinese language celebrities rush to defend Beijing’s Xinjiang coverage

Chinese celebrities are finding it increasingly difficult to stay out of politics.

Due to China’s tight restrictions on free speech, most of the country’s stars have been outwardly apolitical by default. But as China embraces a new wave of apparent nationalism — promoted by the ruling Communist Party and amplified by state media — it seems staying silent is no longer a viable option.

Over the past two days, Chinese actors, singers and models have spoken up en masse to defend Beijing’s policy on Xinjiang, as a nationalist-fueled backlash erupted against some international clothing brands for expressing concerns over allegations of forced labor, and refusing to use cotton produced in the western region.

Human rights groups have accused Beijing of detaining Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in internment camps across Xinjiang, and using them for forced labor, which they claim is part of global tech and retail supply chains, either directly or indirectly.

Recent sanctions from…

You just read:

Chinese language celebrities rush to defend Beijing’s Xinjiang coverage

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.