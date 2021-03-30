ARLINGTON SENATORS, DC GIRLS BASEBALL LAUNCH GIRLS TRAVEL TEAM FOR FALL ‘21 SEASON

Arlington Senators Baseball & DC Girls Baseball have partnered to bring a girls 13u travel team for the fall 2021

Arlington Senators Baseball, the travel baseball arm of Arlington Senior Babe Ruth (ASBR) and DC Girls Baseball (DCGB), the leading organization providing access and training for area girls who want to continue in baseball, have formed a partnership to bring a girls 13yo team to the Northern Virginia Travel Baseball League (NVTBL) for the fall 2021 season.

“The mission of Arlington Senators Baseball is to provide access to all ASBR players who show the tenacity, talent, and drive to aspire to the High School level,” said Scott Nathanson, the Coach/General Manager of Arlington Senators Baseball. “As a youth coach since the Nationals came to town in ‘05, it has been an enduring frustration that many talented female players I’ve coached have felt forced into other sports by social stigma and pressure around girls in the game. We believe this is a major step in the right direction.”

Tryouts for this team will be held in August, but players are encouraged to submit interest forms now. An interest form is available at https://tinyurl.com/Senators-Force-Fall-Tryout or on the www.arlingtonsenators.com and www.http://dcgirlsbaseball.com websites.

The team will be called the Arlington Senators 13yo Force. The Senators program traditionally has American, National, and Central teams at the 13 and 14yo levels, and will add Force as it is the name used by DC Girls Baseball when they have fielded tournament teams. It will practice both individually, as well as with the other Arlington Senators 13yo squads. This will give these players the benefit of competitive reps against other Senators teams as well as the tutelage of the full Arlington Senators coaching staff, comprised of a number of current High School coaches, as well as former college and professional players.

Senators 13yo Force will play Sunday doubleheaders in NVTBL—the largest youth travel baseball organization in the country. Players will continue to participate in DCGB and ASBR non-travel activities to help expand the baseball community on all levels of play and will compete in regional and national girls baseball tournaments through DCGB’s program.

“DCGB is very happy to have entered into this partnership, as both organizations are driven to provide baseball for all in the DMV,” noted Ava Benach, Chair and Director of Baseball Programs of DC Girls Baseball. “Our combined pool of players, coaches, and missions make for a very promising future for area girls in our national pastime.”

Long-time DCBG and area High School coaches Jennifer Hammond and Codi Dudley have both joined the Senators coaching staff as roving instructors and will team up to lead the Senators Force squad in the fall.

“Codi and I have been coaching at many levels, adult, High School, and youth,” said Coach Hammond. “But we can’t tell you how excited we are to be a part of this new initiative. It really is two amazing organizations coming together for the betterment of baseball.”

For More Information, Contact:

Ava Benach, Chair/Director of Baseball Programs, DC Girls Baseball

dcgirlsbaseball@gmail.com

202.487.8596