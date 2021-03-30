Small town Media. Dead or alive?

60 million residents live in a rural America, where most people rely on local newspaper and radio to find out what’s happening in their area every day.

FRISCO, TX, USA, March 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frisco, TX – March 30, 2021. Here we are in 2021, where most of the U.S. population resides in a major metropolis and consumes their local news, sports, music, and other entertainment through a variety of traditional and digital media. Remarkably, 60 million residents live in a rural America, where most people rely on local newspaper and radio to find out what’s happening in their area every day. Small town daily newspapers unlike those in most large markets continue to service local readership as they done for decades. Like newspapers small-town radio is very much alive recognized for faithfully reporting the facts.Media leaders in small towns are often pillars of the community. They are well-respected, knowledgeable, reliable, trusted business partners and friends. They hold their role as an important piece of the puzzle in connecting a community. News about the high school sports teams, county fairs, fishing tournaments, farmer’s markets, and all-local-things-newsworthy are an integral part of the social fabric of their towns and the surrounding areas.Recently we were asked by two local Texas media companies to find buyers for their thriving small-town news and entertainment outlets. For a variety of reasons, the owners are moving on to other adventures. After many hours of discussion and reflection, we quickly came to realize the key to successfully ownership is being a full-time owner with an entrepreneurial spirit and the drive to be a dedicated leader in the community. And it requires someone who is willing to have fun connecting again with people.Many people in our almost-post-pandemic world are reflecting on their careers and making changes, some by choice, and others having the choice made for them. The importance of relationships, families, and connections-to-community are the driving forces in choosing a new lifestyle and perhaps even a new career in small-town America.Are you the person working for a large company who has always wanted to make an entrepreneurial leap? Do you know someone with a small-town heart with big ideas?We'd love to learn how you’ll keep America great by keeping the citizens of small town well informed and, perhaps more involved in the political mechanism that secures democracy for everyone.About David Manchee and PointClear Search Throughout my sales leadership career with national publications, I have recruited, hired, trained and mentored countless people, many of whom became successful leaders with great corporations. After working for some of the best companies in the world, I decided it was time to take those skills, strike out on my own and become an executive recruiter.Our guiding principle at PointClear Search has been to seek out the most desirable and qualified candidates for placement. We always keep these questions in mind: is this candidate the best fit for the company and is the company the best fit for the individual? Does this candidate have the skill set and the desire to excel in this job?My business partner Roger Tremblay and I have placed senior sales executives, media CEOs, Publishing CROs and senior marketing executives. We have partnered with clients whose core business is less familiar to us and still achieved great results.We recently accepted an engagement from two Texas radio stations seeking local ownership. We readily admit the year of Covid-19 was a difficult year to broker radio stations yet both properties ended the year in the black.Let me show you how I can help fulfil your entrepreneurial needs just email or text me at Manchee@PointClearSearch.com or 214-505-7186.Pertinent career facts:My leadership roles in traditional media sales at The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek led me into the emerging world of digital media at Microsoft’s MSN. Seven years ago I became a recruiter and found my true calling. I am an active blogger, a newsletter author, a frequent contributor to LinkedIn and a regular podcast guest. I’ve held board positions with the Dallas-Fort Worth Advertising Association (founding President), AAF Dallas and the UGA Alumni Association Dallas Area Chapter-DFW Dawgs. I was recognized by DFWAA for outstanding service with the Lifetime Achievement Award. I proudly hold a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Georgia and an M.B.A.from Kent State University.PointClear